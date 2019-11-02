Home The Sunday Standard

Lucknow diary

It was a splendid start to Diwali in the land of Lord Ram at Ayodhya which was illuminated with a record 5.5 lakh diyas on Deepotsav on Diwali eve.

Published: 02nd November 2019 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

21 lakh diyas to light up Kashi ghats
It was a splendid start to Diwali in the land of Lord Ram at Ayodhya which was illuminated with a record 5.5 lakh diyas on Deepotsav on Diwali eve. The celebrations will end in Kashi on Kartik Purnima when the land of Lord Shiva will come alive with 21 lakh diyas illuminating its 84 iconic ghats along the holy river Ganga on November 12. The whole stretch of 84 ghats – Asi to Rajghat—will be illuminated by the diyas and lakhs of people, will be witness to the ‘Diwali of Gods.’ Preparations are in full swing and Kashi is decked up to entertain those coming from different parts of the world . 

A taste of culture and ‘kebabs’
Members of Citizens for Lucknow organised a heritage walk recently from the Mayfair Crossing in Hazratganj early in the morning to Kakori Shareef visiting monuments which go back 250 years. They included the tombs of Sufi saints Shah Muhammad Kazim Qalandar and Shah Turab Ali Qalandar of the famous Takiya Shareef Kazmiya shrine. The day came to an end on a delicious note with the 36 members coming together to enjoy Mughlai delicacies, including the famous Galwati and Kakori Kebabs. 

Steps to tackle ‘severe’ smog
Even as several Uttar Pradesh cities, including Lucknow continued to reel under dipping air quality, which turned ‘severe’, CM Yogi Adityanath issued directives for daily monitoring of stubble burning. He also directed officials to limit road construction activity for the time being so that air pollution can be contained. UP Power Corporation has also been asked to look for alternative for generators which contributed majorly to air pollution. In urban areas, authorities have been asked to sprinkle water in public area to contain air pollution due to dust. Several departments have been asked to suggest ways to contain air pollution.

Lakhnawi dress code for Chhath
Lucknow saw Chhat devotees adhering to a dress code. While men wore saffron kurta and yellow dhoti, women were attired in saree. Everyone scheduled to throng the ghats had been urged by the Akhil Bharatiya Bhojpuri Samaj convenor to adhere to the dress code. The reason: “The colour of the rising and dipping Sun is saffron. So, a dress code dominated by saffron will give celebrations the semblance of the Sun rays. Chhath Puja celebrations have been organized in Lucknow for the last 34 years and this year, it witnessed the congregation of 150 Bhojpuri artistes from UP and Bihar at cultural functions to mark the auspicious occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp