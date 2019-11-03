Chhath Puja row: AAP accuses BJP-run municipalities of showing disrespect to Purvanchalis

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Politics over Chhath Puja peaked on Saturday, with the Aam Aadmi Party alleging that BJP-ruled municipal corporations have not picked up garbage from many places in south Delhi. Both the parties have been engaging in a political slugfest over the past few days on the widely celebrated Purvanchali festival in the national capital.

The party’s councillor from south Delhi, Kishanwati stated that a large amount of garbage was strewn all over roads of Najafgarh on the day of Chatth Puja.

“These roads are just few meters away from many Chatth ghats. People celebrating the festival have to pass through this garbage. It shows that the actions of the BJP amount to gross disrespect for the Purvanchali people and their festivals,” the councillor said.

Earlier, AAP alleged that in Kalkaji, local BJP councilor Subhash Bhadana had objected to the construction of a Chhath Ghat inside an MCD park. This snowballed into a political slugfest between the two parties, with various AAP leaders reaching the spot and sitting on a protest.

According to the AAP, BJP has forced the Purvanchalis out of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Assam, but its government will not allow such nefarious designs of the party to succeed in the national capital. Delhi government has announced holiday on two days of Chhath Puja. During the festival, people mostly belonging to eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, worship Sun god on the banks of rivers.

With months to go for the next Assembly elections, the AAP and the BJP have been having a go at each other on myriad issues. While the BJP accused the ruling party of announcing poll sops to hide its failures, the AAP said the BJP was making false claim.