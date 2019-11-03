Home The Sunday Standard

Chhath Puja row: AAP accuses BJP-run municipalities of showing disrespect to Purvanchalis

With months to go for the next Assembly elections, the AAP and the BJP have been having a go at each other on myriad issues.

Published: 03rd November 2019 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Chhath Puja row

Devotees perform prayers during Chhath Puja in New Delhi. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

NEW DELHI: Politics over Chhath Puja peaked on Saturday, with the Aam Aadmi Party alleging that BJP-ruled municipal corporations have not picked up garbage from many places in south Delhi. Both the parties have been engaging in a political slugfest over the past few days on the widely celebrated Purvanchali festival in the national capital.

The party’s councillor from south Delhi, Kishanwati stated that a large amount of garbage was strewn all over roads of Najafgarh on the day of Chatth Puja.

“These roads are just few meters away from many Chatth ghats. People celebrating the festival have to pass through this garbage. It shows that the actions of the BJP amount to gross disrespect for the Purvanchali people and their festivals,” the councillor said.

Earlier, AAP alleged that in Kalkaji, local BJP councilor Subhash Bhadana had objected to the construction of a Chhath Ghat inside an MCD park. This snowballed into a political slugfest between the two parties, with various AAP leaders reaching the spot and sitting on a protest.

According to the AAP, BJP has forced the Purvanchalis out of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Assam, but its government will not allow such nefarious designs of the party to succeed in the national capital. Delhi government has announced holiday on two days of Chhath Puja. During the festival, people mostly belonging to eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, worship Sun god on the banks of rivers.

With months to go for the next Assembly elections, the AAP and the BJP have been having a go at each other on myriad issues. While the BJP accused the ruling party of announcing poll sops to hide its failures, the AAP said the BJP was making false claim.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhath Puja
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp