Hansraj students join hands with Satyarthi for free, safe childhood

A march demanding free, safe and educated childhood for every child in the country was organised by Hansraj College at Delhi University’s North Campus.

Published: 03rd November 2019 03:29 PM

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi with the students of Delhi University at the march

A march demanding free, safe and educated childhood for every child in the country was organised by Hansraj College at Delhi University’s North Campus. It was organised in collaboration with Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation (KSCF) under the banner of 100 Million Campaign launched by Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi in 2016.

The marchers called for the accountability of law enforcement agencies towards the children. “Through this awareness drive we aim to draw the attention of our leaders and decision-makers on the pressing need to deliver timely justice to children in distress. Freedom, safety and education are basic human rights and no child in the world should be robbed of these,” said KSCF Executive Director Bidhan Chandra, addressing the gathering. 

Satyarthi nominated Hansraj College as the nodal agency for the 100 Million Campaign in the North Campus for the next two years, and felicitated its students who are a part of the Padhaku initiative of the National Service Scheme, on the occasion. Under the Padhaku initiative, Hansraj students teach slum children within the college premises for two hours, six days a week. 

TAGS
Kailash Satyarthi
India Matters
