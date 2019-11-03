Home The Sunday Standard

Home chefs get a platform with Noida-based Homefoodi app

A zest for cooking and a clean kitchen is all you need to register on the new Homefoodi app

Published: 03rd November 2019 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Homefoodi app

Dr Mona Dahiya, Co-Founder & Director, Homefoodi,

Are you a foodie who loves cooking food? 
Or a hi-flying professional tired of hopping countries and want to ‘settle down’ but scared of losing the fat monthly salary? 
Or a homemaker who wants to venture out and begin earning?

If your answer to any of the above questions is in affirmative, Homefoodi is for you. Noida-based husband-wife duo, Narendra Singh and Dr Mona Dahiya, just launched a mobile app, Homefoodi, an e-commerce platform for home chefs with the aim to revolutionise the culture of eating. Already around 100 women, who love cooking, are selling healthy home food via this app.

“My children are settled in their lives and I have all the time to myself. So when the Homefoodi team approached me, I readily agreed,” says Jyotsna Jaswal, a 50+ resident of Sector 128, Noida.
But not all home chefs fall in the senior category. Both educational consultant Vimmi Baweja of Sector 120 and Shilpa Sinha of Sector 119, a teacher who quit her job, to begin this ‘home business’, are in their late 30s.

“By March 2020, we will have our presence across NCR and over the next two years, we will go pan-India,” says Dr Dahiya, adding the reason why over 75 per cent Indians are affected by chronic lifestyle diseases and over 20 per cent school students suffer from obesity is because they do not consume home food. “Ready-to-eat meals and fast food readily available in the market have no nutritional value. And there is no denying that home food is the most healthy and hygienic food.” 

Apart from giving self-employment opportunity, the app offers healthy, home-cooked food to people hard-pressed for time and who do not want to visit or order food from commercial outlets. 
Homefoodi has a chef app and a customer app for android phones on Google Play Store, and soon on iOS. The app gives chefs the freedom to decide their menu, the pricing, limit of orders and delivery/takeaway time slots, and allows consumers to pre-book orders. 

“It is a great platform for women who are passionate about cooking and gives housewives an opportunity to become entrepreneurs,” says UP State Women Commission president Vimla Batham. 
In a brief interview, Narendra Singh Dahiya, Founder & Director, Homefoodi, gave us 
a lowdown on this aggregator app.

What made you start the Homefoodi app? 
It started with a personal conviction to make a difference towards nation-building and creating a large-scale self-employment opportunity. As I put together a canvas of opportunity, and I asked myself ‘who?’ [needed help]. I realised women often end up as homemakers, not by choice but by circumstances. This led to ‘how?’ and it was evident that preparing food is a skill most women are blessed with. This led us to figure out the ‘what?’ 

Our research across metros with over 2,000 respondents, both homemakers and consumers, showed that over 10 per cent homemakers were keen to start a home kitchen if given a platform that addressed their challenges and helped them do business. Over 90 per cent respondents said they prefer home food over outside eating, while 97 per cent believed that home food is most healthy and hygienic. All this lead to the creation of Homefoodi. 

Who can become a member?  
Anyone who wishes to be an entrepreneur from home. She should be registered with the FSSAI, be passionate about cooking and be able to make healthy and tasty food. Also, her kitchen should be clean. 

Are men allowed to join?
We are promoting the culture of home food and any man or woman, who can sprinkle magic in the food they cook are welcome to join us.
 
Please explain your modus operandi. 
Selected home chefs are supported in all areas to manage their business professionally. We help them with FSSAI registration, food photography, packaging, delivery, and online payments and marketing. We give all the freedom to the chefs to decide their menu, pricing, timings, area of coverage, takeaway/delivery, and promotions. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Homefoodi cooking food delivery app home food
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp