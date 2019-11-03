India, Germany ink pacts for skill development

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: India and Germany on Saturday signed two joint declarations of intent for cooperation in skill development and vocational education. The declarations of intent were signed between the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Germany’s Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development. The agreements are aimed at providing a structure for conducting mutual consultations and policy exchanges at the ministerial-level while providing technical assistance.

The declaration of intent on vocational training was signed with the Federal Ministry of Education and Research. “The intended cooperation agreements will give special emphasis to enhancing the quality of trainees thus enabling them to gain and apply further technology skills and subsequently help them to find employment in innovative, sustainable sectors and technologies such as renewable energy,” an official statement said.

The agreements will support India’s endeavour to establish an innovative system to comprise the cooperation of the public and the private sectors, independent structures for quality assurance, examination and certification.

