Pranab Mukherjee celebrates 10 yrs of Hans Foundation

NEW DELHI: Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday joined the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Hans Foundation and congratulated the organisation for their contribution in the fields of health, education, among others.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat also became part of the celebrations organised at Siri Fort auditorium. The evening also witnessed dance and music performances by renowned artists including Shobana, Padma Shri; Suresh Wadkar and Shillong Chamber Choir.

In a statement, the Hans Foundation said that they have actively supported more than 350 NGOs in 26 states and union territories in the past ten years benefiting more than 10 million poor in the country. “Today, it is positioned as one of the leading organisations in social development across the country. It has also forged significant partnerships through MoUs with governments of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Nagaland, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and The National Trust,” it said.

The foundation has Hans Mobile Medical Units and Health centres under it that benefit close to eight lakh people annually. The Foundation runs its signature programs such as the Cochlear Implant Program for children with hearing loss and Little Hearts Program for helping children with congenital heart diseases.

In partnership with Rajasthan, a program for improving early learning outcomes in government schools is being implemented which will be taken up in 14,000 schools.

“Similar initiatives are being undertaken in Jharkhand with Tata Steel Rural Development Society in West Singhhum district and with Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation in Koderma district to ensure that every child is free from child labour and receive quality education,” they said.