Ratul Puri got Rs 16 crore bribe for help in VVIP chopper deal, says ED

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri is alleged to have received kickbacks of about Rs 16 crore from firms linked to purported middlemen involved in the VVIP choppers scam, the ED said in its charge sheet on Saturday.

“Investigation revealed that kickbacks from AgustaWestland amounting to Euro 70 million was routed through middlemen Carlo Gerosa and Guido Haschke, who received about Euro 28 million, and Christian Michel James (another middleman in the case), who received about Euro 42 million, to influence the contract for the supply of 12 VVIP helicopters,” it said.’

Puri received “proceeds of crime” amounting to Euro 704,134.57 and USD 1,50,000 from Interstellar Technologies Limited in his foreign entities, the ED said. “The same money was layered through various companies in foreign jurisdictions and then brought into India and invested in Hindustan Power Group, whose chairman is Puri.”

The ED claimed that Puri also received “proceeds of crime” amounting to USD 12,40,890 from Michel’s companies Global Services FZE and Globe Oil FZE through the companies of Rajiv Saxena which were used for the benefit of Puri.

The bribes allegedly received by Puri in foreign currencies comes to about Rs 16 crore.

With agency inputs