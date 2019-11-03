Home The Sunday Standard

Robotic OT at Safdarjung opens for public healthcare

The robotic surgery OT in the Super Specialty Block of Safdarjang Hospital was made available for public healthcare on Saturday.

Published: 03rd November 2019 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

hospitals_medical_doctors

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

NEW DELHI: The robotic surgery OT in the Super Specialty Block of Safdarjang Hospital was made available for public healthcare on Saturday. The aim is to reduce morbidity and mortality of critically ill cancer and kidney failure patients.The facility, inaugurated on Saturday by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, is equipped with 21 dedicated modular operation theatres, including two 24x7 dedicated renal transplant OTs and a Robotic OT for kidney failure and urology cancer patients. It has 800 beds, including 100 ICU beds for poor patients.

“This is the first central government-run hospital in the country to start this facility aimed at taking quality healthcare to poor patients free of cost. Robotic surgeries at private hospitals cost anywhere between R5 lakh and R6 lakh. As many as 25 such surgeries have already been performed on poor patients. These procedures were performed on patients suffering from prostate, kidney and bladder cancers. There were advanced reconstructive surgeries as well,” Anup Kumar, HOD, Urology and Renal Transplant, SJH and VMMC, said.

The robotic system provides 7 degrees of freedom, 3-D vision, 10 times magnification and better dissection with more precision, making suturing much easier in complex reconstructive cases. The patients will derive the benefits of minimally invasive surgeries — no need for big skin incisions, lesser pain, blood loss, blood transfusion, early recovery and better oncological outcomes.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Safdarjang Hospital
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp