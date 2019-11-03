Sunday Standard Devi awards: When Women Take Centrestage

Home The Sunday Standard

Twelve extraordinary women across a wide spectrum sparkled at the eighteenth edition of the Devi Awards in Lucknow.

Devi Awards in Lucknow.

Devi Award winners with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla at CMS Auditorium in Lucknow. (Photo | EPS)

LUCKNOW: From a scriptwriter who carries Lucknow in her heart even far away in Mumbai to an Arjuna Award-winning athlete who took time off from rehabilitation at the JSW Centre of Excellence in Bellary in the run-up to the Olympics; from a deeply committed activist who has been trying to give voice to victims of child sexual abuse to an entrepreneurial young woman who runs a dance centre for the disabled in Bahraich, and was excited at the impending visit of star choreographer and Dance India Dance judge Geeta Kapoor. These were just four of the 12 remarkable women who were recognised for their passion and compassion, for their courage and their candour, for their promise and their performance on October 30 at CMS Auditorium in Lucknow.

Presenting The Sunday Standard Devi awards, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sounded duly impressed, commending them for their dynamism, diligence and devotion to the cause. Noting that it was the 18th edition of he awards, and the fifth in Lucknow, the chief minister said: "Each Devi honoured today is a shining star in her own field. She has charted her own course though the struggles of life. Empowering women is crucial in order to bring about any social reform."

He enumerated his government’s efforts and schemes focused on women empowerment. He laid stress on the education of girls, their security, and holistic development for which, he noted, his government had recently introduced the Kanya Sumangala Yojna. He said that government-assisted group marriages were leading to dowry- free relationships which were longer lasting.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kicks off the fifth Devi Awards in the state with India Glycols chairman Uma Shankar Bhartia, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and City Montessori School (CMS) founder Jagdish Gandhi.

Owning responsibility for making women safe and secure in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said his government had set up anti-Romeo squads immediately after assuming charge and now further steps were being taken to strengthen law and order. Reassuring the awardees of all help in their endeavours the chief minister exhorted all the Devis to continue the exemplary work in their fields.

In his keynote address, Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express group, recounted the achievements of the Yogi government during the last two and a half years of governance and the decisions taken by him for the welfare of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

The event was organised at the City Montessori School (CMS) in Gomti Nagar Extension and the auditorium was bursting with over 500 guests, proof of the city's vital interest in matters related to women. Earlier, as the Chief Minister entered the premises, he was greeted with rose petals by the CMS teachers. The programme took off with the soulful rendition of Ganesh Vandana followed by the national song Vande Mataram by the CMS teachers. Then the Chief Minister accompanied by Editorial Director of The New Indian Express group, India Glycols chairman U.S. Bhartia and CMS founder Jagdish Gandhi proceeded to light the lamp.

The auditorium reverberated with repeated rounds of applause as the Devis took to the stage in turns to receive the award. While the oldest Devi, Sharda Dubey, a cancer survivor, set the tone of the evening with her mellifluous rendition of Bhojpuri folk songs, the youngest Devis–Sneha and Suman, the Padwomen of Uttar Pradesh, from Hapur, got huge appreciation from the gathering while receiving their respective awards.

Both have done exemplary work in inculcating menstrual hygiene among village women. An Oscar-winning documentary, Period-End of Sentence, has also been made on their work.

Mason Reeta Devi from Chandauli also won accolades for breaking the shackles of society for the sake of her children’s health. A farmer originally, Reeta Devi took to toilet construction after being re-skilled by Shramik Bharti So far she has constructed over 150 toilets and bathrooms and is now being hired as mason for various government projects as well.

Other big achievers included Juhi Chaturvedi, the acclaimed scriptwriter of Piku and Vicky Donor fame; Sagarika Rai, a designer who has taken the rich craftsmanship of Varanasi to the world out there. Sudha Singh, an athlete and an Arjuna Award winner, was also there among the awardees. While Ranjana Gaur, a crusader against child sexual abuse impressed the gathering with her discourse, Mohsina Mirza, the drone pilot stood out with her achievements.  It was an evening ably anchored by CMS teacher Shameem Singh where women took centrestage and showed what is possible if they are given opportunities.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the role of women in the state, from the highest number of women in the Vidhan Sabha this time to the Kanya Sumangala Yojana under which each girl in the state will receive Rs 15,000 in six phases. From triple talaq to anti-Romeo squads, he emphasised the need to empower women and strengthen society.

From sport to civic activism, from writing to working for the environment, it is clear that the women of Uttar Pradesh are thinking beyond the self and family, of society as a whole. Whether it is encouraging STEM education among children by doing rather than by rote or working to exorcise child predators in the country, the 12 Devis showed the way.

