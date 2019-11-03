Traffic cops in Gurugram handed anti-pollution masks by Pee Safe

Express features By

As part of its campaign against pollution, Pee Safe, distributed anti-pollution masks to traffic cops in Gurugram. Masks were given to ACP Traffic Akhil Kumar and cops on duty at various intersections in the city. Various studies have shown that wearing a particle-filtering mask can reduce the short-term exposure effects on the heart and blood vessels.

ACP Traffic Akhil Kumar with Pragya Upadhyay, VP (Growth), Pee Safe

“With the Air Quality Index (AQI) at an all-time high, there has also been a rise in the incidence of serious respiratory issues such as asthma. Traffic personnel are more at risk given their proximity to vehicular emissions apart from dust and other particles.

Our premium quality masks have an N95 filter that helps block toxins in the air,” said Pragya Upadhyay, Pee Safe, VP (Growth), Appreciating the initiative, Gurugram DCP (Traffic) Himanshu Garg, said, “We are thankful to Pee Safe. Our men remain outdoors for a long periods and are more vulnerable to the effects of air pollution.”