Home The Sunday Standard

Traffic cops in Gurugram handed anti-pollution masks by Pee Safe

As part of its campaign against pollution, Pee Safe, distributed anti-pollution masks to traffic cops in Gurugram.

Published: 03rd November 2019 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

As part of its campaign against pollution, Pee Safe, distributed anti-pollution masks to traffic cops in Gurugram. Masks were given to ACP Traffic Akhil Kumar and cops on duty at various intersections in the city. Various studies have shown that wearing a particle-filtering mask can reduce the short-term exposure effects on the heart and blood vessels. 

ACP Traffic Akhil Kumar with Pragya Upadhyay, VP (Growth), Pee Safe

“With the Air Quality Index (AQI) at an all-time high, there has also been a rise in the incidence of serious respiratory issues such as asthma. Traffic personnel are more at risk given their proximity to vehicular emissions apart from dust and other particles.

Our premium quality masks have an N95 filter that helps block toxins in the air,” said Pragya Upadhyay, Pee Safe, VP (Growth), Appreciating the initiative, Gurugram DCP (Traffic) Himanshu Garg, said, “We are thankful to Pee Safe. Our men remain outdoors for a long periods and are more vulnerable to the effects of air pollution.”

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pee Safe Delhi air pollution
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp