Uddhav acceptable as CM, not Aaditya: Ramdas Athawale

Athawale asked the Sena to not insist on BJP to share the chief minister’s post for two-and-half years

Published: 03rd November 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra-Assembly-elections-2019-Photos

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with RPI chief Ramdas Athawale flashes the victory sign after their alliance's win in Maharashtra assembly elections. (Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI: Amid the impasse over government formation in Maharashtra, Union minister and RPI (A) chief Ramdas Athawale gave a thumbs-down to Aaditya Thackeray, who is being projected by the Shiv Sena as the chief ministerial face, for being a greenhorn in state politics.

Athawale instead suggested that Sena president Uddhav Thackeray think of occupying the top post when there is an opportunity in future. The Union minister made the remarks after he called on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with other allies of the BJP requesting him to invite the saffron party to form government in Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Athawale asked the Sena to not insist on BJP to share the chief minister’s post for two-and-half years. He noted that the government formation was getting delayed due to the Sena and the BJP bickering over the top post. 

Meanwhile, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said party supremo Sharad Pawar will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Monday. Ajit, who was deputy chief minister in the previous Congress-NCP government, also said on Saturday that the two parties had maintained right from the day of Assembly poll results that they will sit in opposition.

“Sharad Pawar will visit Delhi on Monday. I have information that he and Sonia Gandhi had spoken over the phone recently...he will speak to her (in Delhi)... A lot depends on what they discuss,” said Ajit Pawar.

(With PTI inputs)

