AAP government launches drive to clear potholes from roads all over Delhi

The Delhi government on Saturday launched a mega exercise to free 1,260 km of roads managed by its Public Works Department (PWD) from potholes.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Saturday launched a mega exercise to free 1,260 km of roads managed by its Public Works Department (PWD) from potholes. In a series of tweets, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it was the first time that such a big scale road inspection was being done to free the PWD roads from potholes caused by rains and wear and tear.

Fifty ruling AAP legislators, each accompanied by an engineer, will inspect 25 km of road stretch in their areas. An app will be used to locate and record the potholes and other damages, which will be repaired immediately, Kejriwal said. On Tuesday, Kejriwal has announced to launch the city-wide exercise from October 5 to identify potholes on roads. “It will be like physical audit of PWD’s roads and we will have complete information about the current condition of city’s roads. Fifty MLAs will be part of this exercise,” he had said.

Although only some Delhi roads come under the PWD which are used by lakhs of vehicles every day. The exercise is aimed at ensuring people face no problems due to bad roads after the rains, the chief minister said. He said that if team consisting an MLA and a PWD engineer finds potholes, a photo of the same will be uploaded on the department’s software for swift action. With agency inputs.

