AAP’s JJ Cell in-charge joins saffron party

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Several prominent citizens including the president of Jhuggi-Jhopri Cell of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sushil Chauhan Pradesh were inducted into BJP fold on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that no one could stop his party from making Delhi, the best city to live.

“During my stay in slums, I felt that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had neither allotted a single pucca house to Jhuggi dwellers nor the conditions have improved in the Jhuggi clusters. Even today, the people purchase water for drinking. After 15 years of Congress misrule, the Jhuggi dwellers had great hopes from Kejriwal but their hopes were shattered,” said the BJP leader.

Leader of opposition in the Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta, who was also present at the event, also blamed the Congress and the AAP for chaos in slum clusters. He said that about 20 lakh people live in 700 Jhuggi camps in Delhi who have been betrayed by Kejriwal. “The Jhuggi dwellers had trusted Kejriwal for a respectable life but they did not get anything. The former Congress Government had got deposited forms with fee of `8,000 from 70 thousand people for allotment of houses but even these people did not get anything,” Gupta said.

‘Kejriwal did nothing for slums’

Chauhan said he was pained to quit the AAP which he had joined with “expectations” to work for jhuggi-jhopdi cluster residents. “I am, however, happy that my eyes opened in time as I realised the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal did nothing for slums and its residents in five years,” he said.