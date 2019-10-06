Home The Sunday Standard

Aarey protests intensify as tree chopping begins

Police round up 29 activists, prohibitory orders in force in the area.

Published: 06th October 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Police detain activists at Aarey colony in Mumbai, who were trying to stall the tree cutting process.

Police detain activists at Aarey colony in Mumbai, who were trying to stall the tree cutting process. (Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI:  Protests against the cutting of trees in Mumbai’s Aarey intensified on Saturday, with the police rounding up 29 activists from the scene of a demonstration. Residents and activists have been up in arms against the plan to cut trees to free up space for a Metro shed in the area. Police enforced prohibitory orders under Section 144 on Saturday, as workers deployed by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) continued chopping trees in the area.

The batch of petitions, demanding quashing of permission from the Tree Authority of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to cut 2,643 trees at the MMRCL site in Aarey and declaring it as forest land, was dismissed by the Bombay High Court on Friday, paving the way for the tree cutting exercise.

Within hours of the court verdict, MMRCL authorities deputed its workforce to bring down trees. Images and videos of chopped trees in the site earmarked for Mumbai Metro 3 depot went viral on the social media. Word of the tree cutting exercise spread like wildfire, as environment activists, in their hundreds, massed at the scene and erupted in protest.

Police said a scuffle ensued between the protesters and the MMRCL workers, forcing them to intervene.“A group of protesters, numbering around 200, gathered at the spot and tried to obstruct government servants from carrying out their duty. A constable was injured after being hit by someone in the crowd. A complaint was lodged by his colleague Anita Sutar after which 29 activists (23 men and 6 women) were rounded up,” Pranaya Ashok, DCP (Operations), said.

The arrested activists have been charged under relevant IPC sections. The activists claimed that the chopping trees was illegal. “The courts are shut for the weekend and then for Dussehra. We need time to challenge this in court, which we will not have and by the time courts reopen, the forest will be gone” read a statement released by the activists. However, MMRCL Managing Director Ashwini Bhide, dismissed the charges as false propaganda.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aarey Aarey forest protests Mumbai Mumbai metro MMRCL BMC
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp