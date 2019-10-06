Bling on point: Jewellery ideas for Diwali

Express features By

The time of the year is upon us when every nook and corner is lit up with Diwali lights while the markets across the city are bustling with life. While you are busy readying your outfits, don’t forget the accessory that completes your ensemble and lends a much-needed charm. For those still wondering what trends to follow, here’s what prominent designers and jewellery brands have to offer.

Star-studded

For those who love flaunting a statement piece, solitaire is the key. “A solitaire diamond or sapphire-studded cocktail ring is a must-have this celebration season as it perfectly blends classic and modern jewellery styles. These contemporary cocktail rings are designed for traditional and western attires for a wedding or a party. Single-line diamond studs and neckpieces with embellished stones are elegant for this wedding season,” says Varda Goenka of the eponymous line by Diagold.

Meenakari

For a more traditional look, opt for uncut polki with pastel meenakari and jadau earrings. “Jewellery crafted using traditional motifs such as peacock, lotus…in gold finish are perfect for an ethnic and contemporary attire,” says Goenka. Rohan Sharma, Managing Director of RK Jewellers South Extension, feels this season customers are more interested in buying meenakari work in jadau and uncut diamonds. “Additionally, our Indian festivals celebrate different goddesses, and for these occasions gold temple jewellery goes well,” says Sharma.

Lightweight

Contemporary, trendy yet with a dash of tradition is one of the biggest trends, feels Bhavishya Kelappan, Business Head, Mia. “We have launched Electrify, a festive kundan collection with a twist, which transforms a party into a sparkling affair.”

Royalty

Keeping in mind the woman of today who seeks newness along with tradition is Tanishq’s Diwali season collection Virasat. It features detailed designs in plain gold, glass kundan and polki kundan. In the collection, every piece encapsulates the splendour of Udaipur through its architecture, paintings, stained glasses, mosaics, lakes, crystal galleries and chandeliers.

Chokers & medallion chains

Jewellery designer Radhika Agrawal points at multiple layered neckpieces. “Chokers are still around as they simply amp up your traditional outfit and make for that perfect accessory to complete your look. Statement earrings are in for a minimalist, yet a chic look. Silver jewellery looks equally stunning when clubbed with vibrant or subtle colours,” concludes Agrawal.