Classic recall by BMW

Praveen raja By

There are two new additions to BMW Motorrad’s Indian ensemble. The R1250 R has been styled as a naked and carries a classic persona thanks to the Black Storm metallic look. Further to that, it gets a front-wheel cover, front spoiler, tank side trim, rear side panels and a high-end flair that make it quite the style statement.

The second is BMW R1250 RT that announces a touring character crafted to offer an engaging riding experience without sacrificing on style. Offered in an exemplary finish that includes two Spezial Option 719 finishes, namely Blue Planet Metallic and Sparkling Storm Metallic, this model is quite the head-turner. You also get dashes of chrome on the handlebar weights and windshield trim.

Boasting power

Both motorcycles get golden brake callipers, radiator cover and stainless steel tanks. They are powered by the same 2-cylinder in-line Boxer engine that displaces 1,254 cc and churns out a solid 136 hp @ 7,750 rpm and produces 143 Nm torque @ 6,250 rpm. Incidentally, the engine gets the manufacturer’s Shift cam technology that allows for an increase in power and better mileage.

Safety features include automatic stability control, ABS, hill-start control and tyre pressure control. Added convenience features include seat heating, anti-theft alarm, and a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen. The display can be integrated via the BMW Motorrad multi-controller to offer the rider quick access to the vehicle and connectivity functions which include a plethora of apps to offer an unmatched touring experience.

The BMW R 1250 R is priced at Rs 15, 95,000 while the R 1250 RT will retail for Rs 22,50,000.