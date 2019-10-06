Home The Sunday Standard

Classic recall by BMW

The R1250 R has been styled as a naked and carries a classic persona thanks to the Black Storm metallic look.

Published: 06th October 2019 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

R 1250 RT

R 1250 RT

There are two new additions to BMW Motorrad’s Indian ensemble. The R1250 R has been styled as a naked and carries a classic persona thanks to the Black Storm metallic look. Further to that, it gets a front-wheel cover, front spoiler, tank side trim, rear side panels and a high-end flair that make it quite the style statement.

The second is BMW R1250 RT that announces a touring character crafted to offer an engaging riding experience without sacrificing on style. Offered in an exemplary finish that includes two Spezial Option 719 finishes, namely Blue Planet Metallic and Sparkling Storm Metallic, this model is quite the head-turner. You also get dashes of chrome on the handlebar weights and windshield trim.

Boasting power
Both motorcycles get golden brake callipers, radiator cover and stainless steel tanks. They are powered by the same 2-cylinder in-line Boxer engine that displaces 1,254 cc and churns out a solid 136 hp @ 7,750 rpm and produces 143 Nm torque @ 6,250 rpm. Incidentally, the engine gets the manufacturer’s Shift cam technology that allows for an increase in power and better mileage.

Safety features include automatic stability control, ABS, hill-start control and tyre pressure control. Added convenience features include seat heating, anti-theft alarm, and a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen. The display can be integrated via the BMW Motorrad multi-controller to offer the rider quick access to the vehicle and connectivity functions which include a plethora of apps to offer an unmatched touring experience.

The BMW R 1250 R is priced at Rs 15, 95,000 while the R 1250 RT will retail for Rs 22,50,000.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BMW Motorrad BMW R1250 RT
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp