NC team allowed to meet Abdullahs

Fayaz Wani By

SRI NAGAR: A delegation of National Conference from Jammu province has been granted permission by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to meet party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah, who are currently under detention, on Sunday.“The delegation led by provincial president Devender Singh Rana and comprising former party legislators will fly from Jammu tomorrow morning,” National Conference spokesperson Madan Mantoo said.

Rana had sought permission from Governor Satya Pal Malik in this regard.

Mantoo said the decision to meet the Abdullahs was taken at an emergency meeting of senior functionaries and district presidents of the Jammu Province two days ago, soon after restrictions on the movement of Jammu-based NC leaders were lifted.

Eighty-one-year-old Farooq Abdullah booked under PSA is under house arrest at his Srinagar residence while his son Omar is detained at a state guest house. The Abdullahs were placed under detention the night before the centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5. Other leaders including former CM Mehbooba Mufti and Kashmir People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone are also under house detention.

Although Jammu-based leaders have been released a similar step in the Kashmir Valley may not come soon. The adviser to the Jammu and Kashmir governor, Farooq Khan, on Thursday had said that Kashmiri leaders will be released “one by one after the analysis of every individual”.

In a first major policy statement on the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A by centre on August 5, NC on Saturday demanded the restoration of both the abrogated laws saying it will sanctify the relation between the union and the state. “Articles 370 and Art 35-A are reflective of peoples aspirations and emotions,” NC said.“The government should make amends to the blunder committed on the August 5. It does not behoove a democratic country to back paddle on its promises, commitments,” it said.