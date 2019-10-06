Ram returns from his vanvaas

Home The Sunday Standard

Actor Arun Govil, remembered for his role as Ram in 1986 TV series Ramayan, will essay the same role in an upcoming theatrical.

Govil with other actors during the rehearsals.

Isn’t it ironic that the actor who played Ram on the small screen in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan (1986) is all set to return to acting after 14 years? Ram too returned from vanvaas to Ayodhya after the same period. Arun Govil, who became synonymous with the iconic character of the epic, will once again play Ram, only this time in a theatre production, The Legend of Ram, Ek Shabd, Ek Baan, Ek Naari, presented in Broadway-style.

Govil followed his stellar performance on the small screen in another TV serial, Jai Veer Hanuman on Sony TV during the channel’s initial days. “It is not that I have returned to Ram. To be honest, the audiences don’t think of me as anyone else other than Ram,” says Govil who will attempt commercial theatre for the first time in his acting career spanning over four decades. He had made his debut in Prashanta Nandi’s Paheli in 1977, striking it big with 1979-hits Saawan Ko Aane Do and Saanch Ko Aanch Nahin.

Happy about having taken up theatre as a comeback to acting after 14 years, he says, “It is only appropriate since taking up a challenging project brings in a lot of activity in life. It breaks the monotony.”
Govil admits that while doing theatre is tough, it is also interesting. “One always needs to be on his toes in a theatre production. Many rehearsals are required as there can be no retakes. If you commit a mistake, it goes into posterity.

Dialogues need to be learnt by heart as these have to be delivered at one go. Also, since you are performing before a live audience, you have to be a little louder and have bolder expressions, else you won’t touch audiences’ hearts,” says the veteran actor. “Initially, we rehearsed for two to three hours every day. Now, with the D-day nearing, we are rehearsing almost six to seven hours,” he adds.

On playing Ram again
Govil finds this version of Ram different from the role he played in 1986. “This one is less godly and more human. He gets angry and has his moments of displeasure, which are communicated through dialogues and mannerisms. You will be able to make out the difference between the two. Having said that, the old godly Ram still tries to seep in at times. I have to make a conscious effort to keep him away,” Govil says with a smile.

Mythological roles and their limitations
Restrictions of playing a particular character is never put by an actor, but occasionally by audiences, feels the 61-year-old actor. “Maybe they don’t like any drastic change in the character. Though I never played any negative character after Ramayana, I did some TV shows where I essayed roles with some grey shades. But those weren’t accepted well so I went back to playing positive characters. It is better to improve upon something you have than trying to venture into uncharted territories,” explains Govil who played King Vikramadiyta in TV series, Vikram Aur Betaal, also created by Ramanand Sagar.

What next?
Ask him about his plans for future and the actor says, “Let us wait for the response this play generates. 
On: October 8 
At: Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House

