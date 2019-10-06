Ranchi  Diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Jharkhand gets its first state of the art planetarium

Jharkhand has finally gotten its maiden state of the art planetarium. Located at the premises of Ranchi Science Centre at Chiraundi, the planetarium is equipped with a 360-degree hemispherical projection screen, on which the animated sky is projected. The planetarium is spread across an area of two acres and has a seating capacity of 145 people. Built for I26 crore, the planetarium is named after Varahamihira, an Indian philosopher, astronomer, and mathematician and has been built by Jharkhand Council of Science Technology and Innovations.

Picturesque lake resort unveiled at Patratu Dam

Adding another feather to his cap, Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday inaugurated a picturesque lake resort beside Patratu dam in Ramgarh. Das said that the tourist destination will contribute to the economy of the State by providing more employment to the people living in the state. Das further added that the world’s largest Buddhist Stupa is also being built at Itkhori in Chatra for which permission to connect Parasnath by the rail line, the pilgrimage site of Jain pilgrims, has also been obtained. The chief minister said that an effort is under way to develop sites, which have tourism potential, in a bid to draw more visitors to the state. He said previous governments have done much to develop these unexplored sites.

‘Police Uncle Tutorial’ for school dropouts

To help school dropouts complete their matriculation, Simdega police have come up with a unique concept of ‘Police Uncle Tutorial’ which was launched on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday. The special classes are designed for Maoist affected areas of the Simdega district where children are more susceptible to crime. A total of 16 centres across the district have been set up with at least 50 students in each centre. Teachers of government schools, retired people and those willing to contribute have been roped in as teachers. The project is a brainchild of Simdega SP Sanjeev Kumar.

Jharkhand High Court goes digital

Now, any information related to the filing of any case at Jharkhand High Court will be available through a single click. All 3.60 crore pages of documents related to 1.80 lakh cases have been made digital and will be uploaded soon on the site of Jharkhand High Court enabling people to access them at one go. This includes cases that have been disposed of or are pending at the high court. It also includes those documents which were transferred from Patna High Court after the state was carved out of Bihar in 2000. A Hyderabad-based company was hired in 2016 to do the deed.