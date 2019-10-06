Home The Sunday Standard

Ranchi  Diary

Jharkhand has finally gotten its maiden state of the art planetarium, it is spread across an area of two acres and has a seating capacity of 145 people.

Published: 06th October 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

Jharkhand gets its first state of the art planetarium 
Jharkhand has finally gotten its maiden state of the art planetarium. Located at the premises of Ranchi Science Centre at Chiraundi, the planetarium is equipped with a 360-degree hemispherical projection screen, on which the animated sky is projected. The planetarium is spread across an area of two acres and has a seating capacity of 145 people. Built for I26 crore, the planetarium is named after Varahamihira, an Indian philosopher, astronomer, and mathematician and has been built by Jharkhand Council of Science Technology and Innovations.

Picturesque lake resort unveiled at Patratu Dam 
Adding another feather to his cap, Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday inaugurated a picturesque lake resort beside Patratu dam in Ramgarh. Das said that the tourist destination will contribute to the economy of the State by providing more employment to the people living in the state. Das further added that the world’s largest Buddhist Stupa is also being built at Itkhori in Chatra for which permission to connect Parasnath by the rail line, the pilgrimage site of Jain pilgrims, has also been obtained. The chief minister said that an effort is under way to develop sites, which have tourism potential, in a bid to draw more visitors to the state.  He said previous governments have done much to develop these unexplored sites.

‘Police Uncle Tutorial’ for school dropouts
To help school dropouts complete their matriculation, Simdega police have come up with a unique concept of ‘Police Uncle Tutorial’ which was launched on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday. The special classes are designed for Maoist affected areas of the Simdega district where children are more susceptible to crime. A total of 16 centres across the district have been set up with at least 50 students in each centre. Teachers of government schools, retired people and those willing to contribute have been roped in as teachers. The project is a brainchild of Simdega SP Sanjeev Kumar.  

Jharkhand High Court goes digital 
Now, any information related to the filing of any case at Jharkhand High Court will be available through a single click. All 3.60 crore pages of documents related to 1.80 lakh cases have been made digital and will be uploaded soon on the site of Jharkhand High Court enabling people to access them at one go. This includes cases that have been disposed of or are pending at the high court. It also includes those documents which were transferred from Patna High Court after the state was carved out of Bihar in 2000. A Hyderabad-based company was hired in 2016 to do the deed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharkhand Ranchi Ranchi planetarium Patratu dam
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp