Home The Sunday Standard

Postpaid mobile phone services to resume in Kashmir from October 14, says government

The government, however, warned of the likelihood of large-scale militant attacks.

Published: 12th October 2019 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley.

Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)

SRINAGAR: In a major relief to the people of Kashmir facing communication blockade since scrapping of Article 370 on August 5, the government on Saturday announced that all post-paid mobile phones would be restored from Monday noon.

It, however, warned of the likelihood of large-scale militant attacks.

Addressing a press conference, government spokesman Rohit Kansal said after reviewing the J&K situation, a decision has been taken to restore all post-paid mobile phones irrespective of the telecom service providers from 12 noon on Monday. 

The postpaid connections, he said, would be restored in all 10 districts of Valley. 

ALSO READ | J&K government advertisements contradict ‘normalcy’ claim in Valley

Hours before scrapping of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcation of J&K into two union territories on August 5, the state government had imposed strict restrictions across Kashmir, detained all mainstream politicians including three former chief ministers and suspended all telephone and internet services to prevent backlash against scrapping of the State’s special status.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kashmir Mobile Connections Kashmir Landline Connections Article 370 Kashmir clampdown
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp