Postpaid mobile phone services to resume in Kashmir from October 14, says government

Fayaz Wani By

SRINAGAR: In a major relief to the people of Kashmir facing communication blockade since scrapping of Article 370 on August 5, the government on Saturday announced that all post-paid mobile phones would be restored from Monday noon.

It, however, warned of the likelihood of large-scale militant attacks.

Addressing a press conference, government spokesman Rohit Kansal said after reviewing the J&K situation, a decision has been taken to restore all post-paid mobile phones irrespective of the telecom service providers from 12 noon on Monday.

The postpaid connections, he said, would be restored in all 10 districts of Valley.

ALSO READ | J&K government advertisements contradict ‘normalcy’ claim in Valley

Hours before scrapping of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcation of J&K into two union territories on August 5, the state government had imposed strict restrictions across Kashmir, detained all mainstream politicians including three former chief ministers and suspended all telephone and internet services to prevent backlash against scrapping of the State’s special status.