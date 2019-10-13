Cracker thrown at BJP’s yatra at Delhi's Karawal Nagar

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP has filed a police complaint over a cracker allegedly thrown at its state president Manoj Tiwari and other leaders during the Gandhi Sankalp Yatra at Karawal Nagar here. Tiwari termed the incident a “cowardly” act to disturb the BJP event. “The cracker landed on me and our former MLA Mohan Singh Bisht. I had a narrow escape, while Bisht’s arm was injured and his Kurta burnt,” Tiwari said.

BJP president Amit Shah had flagged off the Gandhi Sankalp Yatra in Delhi on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary on October 2. On Friday, the Gandhi Sankalp Yatra was taken out from 10, Futa Road, Karawal Nagar West to Shani Bazar, Turkmirpur. It was about when someone allegedly threw a cracker on Tiwari and other leaders who were addressing a gathering.

Subsequently, Delhi BJP’s media co-head Anand Trivedi filed a complaint late on Friday night at the Khajoori Khas police station. “The cracker burst with a loud bang, triggering panic among people. Our leaders had a narrow escape, although Mohan Singh Bisht was hurt,” Trivedi said. “We have registered a case under Section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the Indian Penal Code and are analysing the CCTV footage,” a senior police officer said.

Earlier, Tiwari after launching the “yatra” said it was the dream of Mahatma Gandhi to get independence for India and establish a “Ram Rajya”, which was being realised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also accused the AAP of “misusing the resources of the state” and trying to find ways to retain power.

Under the programme, BJP MPs, MLAs, other elected representatives and office-bearers will take out marches in their respective areas, spreading the message of Gandhi.

MANOJ TIWARI’S GANDHI YATRA ON

Under the leadership of BJP Delhi Pradesh president Manoj Tiwari, the Gandhi Sankalp Yatra was taken out in A, B, C, D, E Blocks of Nehru Vihar under Timarpur Assembly Constituency on Saturday. During the course of Yatra, Tiwari and BJP workers collected the waste plastic articles in bags and took them to the garbage dumping centre. This yatra was organised by the BJP North East District under Pradesh Secretary Satender Singh.