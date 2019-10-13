Home The Sunday Standard

Gauhati High Court gets new Chief Justice

Elevated as a judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2006, Justice Lamba was transferred to the Allahabad High Court in 2011. 

Justice Ajay Lamba is the new Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court. He was administered the oath of office by Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi in the presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, judges of Gauhati HC, members of the legal fraternity besides several senior bureaucrats. A former judge of Allahabad, Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Lamba was born in 1958. He graduated from the Government College in Chandigarh with honours in English and earned a degree in law from the Punjab University, Chandigarh. Elevated as a judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2006, Justice Lamba was transferred to the Allahabad High Court in 2011. 

IIT-G develops artificial intelligence
To advance greater penetration of electric vehicles (EVs) on nation’s roads, Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) - assisted engineering system design tool: smart engineer. It has been built by a team comprising PhD and post-graduate students Rajendra Kumar, Bikash Sah, Ankit Vishway and Rajendra Kumar by leveraging IBM Watson AI Platform and IBM Cloud. The smart-engineer seeks to address one of the primary hurdles in indigenizing the EV technology, which is the lack of trained human resources in engineering design and system integration. IIT-G said the significant advantage of the Smart-Engineer is it helps the engineer to climb the steep learning curve of motor design in the shortest possible time.

Race for highest literary post
Assam’s DGP Police Kuladhar Saikia will vie for the post of president of Assam Sahitya Sabha, the state’s highest literary body. He has already filed his nomination papers. Six others are also contesting for the post — Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, Prahlad Chandra Tasha, Dr Karabi Deka Hazarika, Suryakanta Hazarika, Pokhila Kalita and Dr Joyshree Goswami Mahanta. The final list of candidates will be announced after verifying the nomination papers from October 12 to 15. Saikia, a well-known writer, retired on August 31 but the government extended his tenure.

Picturesque Guwahati is dirty too
Guwahati is picturesque but also dirty. According to the results of Swachh Survekshan 2019, conducted by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Guwahati was ranked 303. The civic authorities took a slew of measures in recent times to keep the city clean but that has not reflected in the results. One factor contributing to the dirt is garbage. Despite warnings, residents tend to dispose of garbage on the roadside. Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim, was ranked 275 and is the cleanest in the Northeast. Manipur’s capital Imphal was ranked 343, Mizoram capital Aizawl 398 and Dibrugarh in Assam 418. Silchar in Assam is the third dirtiest among 425 towns and cities where the survey was conducted. 

