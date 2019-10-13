Huma Qureshi appears in Hollywood’s ‘New Wave Actors List’ 

Express features By

Huma Qureshi has bagged a spot on the ‘New Wave Actors List’ in Los Angeles. The list was released by Film Independent, a non-profit organisation that recognises diverse performances and highlights new talents in Hollywood.

The announcement was made in recognition of Huma’s performance in the Netflix drama series Leila. The ceremony will be held on October 20 at The Museum Of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. Qureshi has been in the US over the last three months to shoot for Zack Snyder’s The Army of the Dead.

“I feel humbled to be recognised by Film Independent, a body that I have always admired for its incredible encouragement towards distinctive work in entertainment around the world,” she said, adding, “It’s so heartening to find my name alongside powerhouse performers like Asante Blackk (When They See Us)”.