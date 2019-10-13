I-T raids: Congress accuses BJP of misusing agencies

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Workers of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members demonstrated near Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s residence to protest against what they claimed as the BJP’s misuse of constitutional institutions such as IT, CBI, ED for harassing Opposition leaders. The protesters tried to march towards Sitharaman’s residence on Safdarjung Road but were stopped by the police. IYC president Srinivas BV along with many other Youth Congress members and young protesters were detained by Delhi Police during the protest.

“In a spree of vendetta politics on opposition parties and it’s leaders and people associated with it, BJP is using Income Tax department for raiding offices and houses of employees associated with Congress,” the IYC said in a statement.

ALSO READ: BJP using I-T to target Congress leaders, alleges Siddaramaiah

The symbolic protest, which displayed a person in a cage, is to tell the ruling dispensation to stop caging constitutional institutions and stop using them as instruments of personal revenge, it claimed.“The BJP government at the Centre is using agencies to conduct raids on salaried employees of the Congress to divert attention from deteriorating economy and growing unemployment,” Srinivas told the media.

“BJP needs to stop stooping down to such low levels, where they are picking up on individuals and targeting them on their political inclinations. We live in largest democracy of the world, where every individual has the freedom to choose his/her political path.”

It is a shame for the country to have such a regime that is completely against a democratic India, he added. The ruling BJP is “misusing” government agencies for “vendetta politics” against the Congress, IYC media in charge Amrish Ranjan Pandey said.

I-T officials raid home of AICC Delhi member

A seven-member team of Income Tax officials raided the residence of an employee of the Delhi office of the All India Congress Committee near Kochi.

The raids, which began on Friday morning are still continuing. The I-T sleuths led by an additional director and his team, all of whom came from Delhi began their raid on Friday morning at the residence of 80-year old Mathew Varghese at Chottanikara near here, who is an employee at the finance department of the AICC.