Mulakaat: A play stationed in time

The play, Mulakaat, is an adaptation of a romantic comedy Love In December that was staged in 2006.

A Dreaming Stage presentation, Mulakaat is an unplanned romantic comic tryst between two young people.

The permanent thing about time is its impermanence. With the blink of an eye, everything can change, rendering you perplexed. But time cannot alter set human beliefs. Those beliefs are often deep-seated and are untouched even by time. By weaving together the story of two strangers, a new play called Mulakaat, depicts this. Nikunj Wadhawan, the director of the play, who is also one of the protagonists, talks about what drove him to this fictionalised representation depicting society’s tussle with dogmatic prejudices. 

A Dreaming Stage presentation, Mulakaat is an unplanned romantic comic tryst between two young people, Tisha and Rohan, who get stuck on a railway station due to train delays. “Imagine a girl at a deserted station being approached by a stranger. But she remains strong and hides her fears into her books. She also uses the crutch of being loud and violent when midnight approaches and safety becomes a serious concern. She is anxious because of a lost bag, a broken relationship and an absurdly talkative guy hovering around her. The rest is for you to watch and unfold,” says Wadhawan.

Through it all, the 70-minute play reveals the importance of living in the moment, something we are told often. It also brings our focus on how scrutinising and overthinking instils terror. The character of the girl in the play is shown carrying the weight of preconceptions about a man who suddenly approaches her. But why is this such a problem? He need not be dubious. But eventually, both try and bury their insecurities. “At the end of the day, it’s the freedom that we all crave but perceptions and judgements get the better of us every time. Are we capable of loving someone for the way they are?” he asks. 

The play is an adaptation of a romantic comedy staged at IIT Bombay under the name Love In December in 2006. It got popular through its YouTube video in 2008. Back then, it was a sweet story about two strangers, their crush on each other and the romance that blossomed between them. What has changed now is the characterisation. Their personalities are well-chiselled now and body language and dialogue delivery have been improved. 

Give it a shot to see what’s in store. 

ON: October 13, 7.30 pm 
AT: LTG, Mandi House

