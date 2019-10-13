Home The Sunday Standard

National Award winner Majid Ahmad Mir sets new milestones in Pashmina weaving

For Majid Ahmad Mir, it was his passion for the craft that made him take up calligraphy weaving.

Published: 13th October 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Majid Ahmad Mir

Majid Ahmad Mir

Majid Ahmad Mir is no ordinary weaver. He hails from a family that has evolved and innovated calligraphy weaving in Pashmina and works at the Craft Village in New Delhi. Proud to be associated with the craft that has been with his clan for over 700 years, Mir says many craftsmen are unable to generate the value of their creations and are thus moving to alternative income generation methods.

Excerpts from a tete-a-tete with one of the youngest Kashmiri Pashmina weavers in the country. 

Tell us about the evolution and innovation of calligraphy weaving in Pashmina.

My brother and I initiated calligraphy weaving in Pashmina. It all started when we visited the National Museum in New Delhi where we were exposed to the references. We liked it and that got us to experiment with calligraphy which was built across as an innovative technique. Our forefathers taught us basic weaving techniques as they used to only do plain weaving and dress materials. Developing calligraphy was considered one of the toughest techniques in the world but over a period of time, we gained great insight doing ‘hands on’ and developed many complex variations of calligraphy weaving, especially Urdu calligraphy. We can now weave any font using this technique. We have also revived many old techniques of Pashmina. 

Did you take up weaving by choice? 

At times, life doesn’t give choices. When we were studying in school, Kashmir, for the most part, would be under curfew. Schools would remain closed for days, stretching up to several months. Initially, it was boring to be home with nothing to do. To get productive, we found interest in what our father used to do, the craft. Over time, passion became profession and vacation became vocation. We haven’t looked back since and continue to achieve new milestones. 

How do you choose what needs to be created?

We think of new ideas, draw it on a graph paper and see whether it would be innovative and interesting. Post this, we take a call to weave. All our designs are inspired by the natural beauty of Kashmir Valley. We constantly make new designs. 

Do you customise products?

We do, but ensure there is a fine balance between tradition and modernity. Such balance in contemporary design and traditional techniques helps in continuing the 700-year-old heritage of our family.

How much time does it take for a design to take final shape?

It depends on the design. One full Kani shawl (one that originates from the Kanihama area of Kashmir) can take anywhere between two months to two years, depending on the intricacy in weaving, pattern and design. Plain woven shawls in a single colour can take about seven to 10 days.

Have there been any technological innovations in the art of weaving?

The process has become easier due to innovations. Earlier, breakage in yarn and faults due to inconsistency in hand spinning slowed down the process. With machine-spun yarns coming in, the time has reduced significantly as the speed of weaving has increased tremendously and yarns don’t break in between due to evenness.

How supportive has the government been towards this craft?

The government provides us opportunities to showcase our products at national and international exhibitions. Then there are social ventures working with artisans to promote heritage crafts and to bring them on the global map. They have also ensured that our craft gets promoted on the international stage by providing us the chance to showcase our products at India Craft Week Preview in London. If other organisations come forward to support us, we can save Pashmina from dying. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Majid Ahmad Mir Pashmina weaving Pashmina Kashmiri Pashmina weavers Kashmiri Pashmina
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp