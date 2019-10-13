Home The Sunday Standard

Old Delhi salesman played key role in Army clerk’s honey trap

Kumar, a native of Bihar, was arrested in May 2019 for supplying critical information related to defence and national security to ISI handlers in Pakistan.

BHOPAL:  An Old Delhi salesman played a key role in honey-trapping Army clerk Avinash Kumar in Mhow of Indore in May 2019, police have found. The Anti-Terror Squad of Madhya Pradesh Police is likely to file charge sheets soon against two Old Delhi men, including 45-year-old salesman Parvez Khan and his 25-year-old key aide Nafees, in connection with the case of Kumar’s honey-trapping by an ISI-trained Pakistani woman.

While Parvez is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a spying case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Nafees is lodged at a Jaipur jail in connection with honey-trapping of another Army personnel, sources privy to the ongoing probe confided to this publication.

On questioning Parvez, the investigators found that he had sourced more than three dozen SIM cards of Indian cellular service provider companies from Nafees and handed them over to Pakistani handlers during his trips to Pakistan to meet his close relatives living there.

These SIM cards were subsequently used by the young Pakistani woman trained by ISI to honey-trap Army personnel in India through explicit phone calls and sleazy video chats.

According to sources privy to the probe, the woman, aged around 22 years, posed as Prisha Agrawal from India to trap Kumar.

She is also said to have used a fake Facebook identity, assuming the name Ankita Garg, to trap Army personnel posted in other defence establishments in Jhansi, Lucknow, Jaipur and Nagpur between 2018 and 2019.

