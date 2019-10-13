Home The Sunday Standard

Scholastic India's annual competition to nurture budding writers

Every year 10 kids are awarded (three top prizes and two consolation prizes in each group), and their writings then published in the form of a book.

Winners of the Scholastic India Awards 2019 at Zorba, The Buddha in New Delhi.

Vivan  Sengupta from Kolkata’s South Point School bagged the top honours in Group 1 and Sristi Pramanik from Delhi Public School, Hyderabad emerged winner in Group 2 of the Scholastic India Awards 2019 held on October 11 and 12 at Zorba, The Buddha, MG Road in New Delhi.

This is this 13th edition of the annual writing competition held for students from classes 4 to 9 to explore their writing skills and creativity. as many as 5,905 students from over 700 schools participated in the competition. 

Certificates of merit are given to students whose writings appear in top 25 entries. This time the two-day residency workshop was taken by noted children’s writer CG Salamander who has over 25 comics to his credit. 

“These awards are to encourage and motivate budding writers. We feel happy in giving children a platform to publish their works. We are creating writers, artists, and leaders of tomorrow,” said Neeraj Jain, Managing Director, Scholastic India, at the award function.  

