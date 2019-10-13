Home The Sunday Standard

Search operations begin in three districts of Gurdaspur, Batala and Pathankot

The search operations were started after security agencies received information that several politicians and cities could be targeted by Pakistan-based militant groups. 

Published: 13th October 2019 12:14 PM

BSF officials explain the working of drone to the border area villagers at Gole Pattan village in Kanachak sector of Indo-Pak border about 25 kms from Jammu Saturday Oct. 5 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

BSF officials explain the working of drone to the border area villagers at Gole Pattan village in Kanachak sector of Indo-Pak border about 25 kms from Jammu Saturday Oct. 5 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

Days after drone sightings, a massive search and combing operation has started in the three border districts of Gurdaspur, Batala and Pathankot. The search operations were started after security agencies received information that several politicians and cities could be targeted by Pakistan-based militant groups. 

More than 5,000 Punjab Police personnel — including 450 superintendents of police and deputy superintendents of police and 22 SSP rank officers besides personnel of Border Security Force — are part of the search operation. Such an operation is taking place after three decades in Punjab.

The operation is being carried out under the charge of Additional DGP (Law & Order) Ishwar Singh and ADGP (Special Operations Group and Commandos) Rakesh Chandra. Last month, the IB had alerted the state police that Jaish and Lashkar terrorists might sneak into the state.

