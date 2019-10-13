Six researchers to be awarded prestigious IIT Roorkee Research award

Home The Sunday Standard

IIT Roorkee Research Awards are open to all Indian nationals and have winners from various prestigious institutes across the country.

Winners of the Khosla award under each category will get Rs 5 lakh each.

NEW DELHI: Six researchers including Suvendra Nath Bhattacharya from Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (IICB) and Neelesh B. Mehta of Indian Institute of Science will be awarded the prestigious IIT Roorkee research awards it was announced here on Saturday. The IIT Roorkee research awards also include the Khosla National awards.

IIT Roorkee Director A.K. Chaturvedi said the Khosla awards are given in two categories — Engineering and Science/Humanities/Management. In each category, an award is presented and both awards carry a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh each. These awards have been in existence ever since the university was established.

Neelesh B. Mehta was announced the winner of Khosla National Award (Engineering), for his fundamental contributions to the modelling, design and analysis of modern wireless communication systems, e.g., 3G and 4G cellular radio systems, cooperative relaying, cognitive radio, and opportunistic selection. Several of these are relevant to 5G cellular radio systems that are being standardised now.

Suvendra Nath Bhattacharyya, who has made exceptional advances in understanding the mechanism of miRNA activity modulation in mammalian cancer and immune cells, was declared the winner of Khosla National Award (Science/HSS/Management) 2018.

A major part of his research is focused on pathogen mediated changes in miRNA activity in host cells Narayan V Nayak, who has developed various innovative techniques and methods in Foundation Engineering will be awarded Gopal Ranjan Technology Award 2018, while Prof. P. Gopinath whose group provides a hybrid multi-layered nano-fibrous scaffold and a four-dimensional dynamic cell culture apparatus, will receive Virendra Nath MaltiMital Award 2018.

Sirshendu De, will be awarded the Khosla National Award 2017, while Professor Tarun Gupta will be awarded Virendra Nath MaltiMital Award 2017. 

