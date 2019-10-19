Home The Sunday Standard

Congress failed to abrogate Article 370 despite promising it in 1964: PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi was addressing a gathering in Rewari on the last day of election campaigning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)

CHANDIGARH: Continuing his diatribe against the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused its leaders of failing to abrogate Article 370 despite having promised it in Parliament in 1964. He was addressing a rally in Rewari on the last day of campaigning for the Haryana Assembly polls.

The PM also said he doesn’t live for the chair but the country and targeted the grand old party for lack of efforts to build the Kartarpur corridor. “I live for the country and not for the chair. Isn’t India looking more powerful ever since our government took over? Did I not deliver on my promises?” he said.

“During a debate in Parliament in 1964, the country’s distinguished leader got upset there was division in the Congress. There was a demand that Article 370 be nullified and there be a debate on this issue in Parliament. At that time, the Congress leaders with folded hands said that their demand would be met and Article 370 would be nullified in one year. But the matter was again put on the back burner,” he said.

Earlier targeting the Congress at the Ellenabad rally, Modi said when the party was in power about four lakh Kashmiri Pandits were thrown out of their homes, their houses burnt, people were killed, the government in Delhi at the time decided to look the other way.

“We kill terrorists right inside their homes, unlike the Congress, which was scared of dealing with the issue... Congress never made efforts to solve issues of J&K.”

The PM slammed Pakistan for conspiring to push drugs into India to “destroy” the country’s youth and called for tackling the problem of drug abuse with an iron hand. “We have to fight against drug abuse collectively. It will destroy not only individuals, but families, the society and the country.”

