Home The Sunday Standard

25 buses arrive at Dwarka, fleet strength now up to 50 

Recently, transport minister Kailash Gahlot had visited the manufacturing plant of Tata Motors in Lucknow and Ashok Leyland in Alwar for the procurement of the buses.

Published: 20th October 2019 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi bus

While most features are same in all the buses, the only difference is that those manufactured by Tata have three doors with hydraulic lifts fitted. ( File Photo )

NEW DELHI:  Twenty-five cluster buses arrived at the Dwarka depot from Alwar in the last week as part of the Delhi government’s efforts to ramp up public transport operations and to bring down vehicular pollution in the national capital.  The Dwarka depot now has a fleet of 50 cluster buses.

A batch of 25 such buses had arrived at the Rani Khera depot in September. Sources in the transport department said another fleet of 25 buses is scheduled to arrive at Hari Nagar 4 depot by next week.

“We have received 25 non-AC CNG buses at the Dwarka depot this week. They have the same features as the previous ones and come with a hydraulic lift to help differently-abled and wheelchair-bound passengers. There are 14 panic buttons and three CCTV cameras - one for the driver and other two to ensure safety of the passengers,” Dwarka depot manager Gurpreet Singh told The Sunday Standard.  

ALSO READ: Dwarka gets major infrastructure push with Rs 292 crore projects

Recently, transport minister Kailash Gahlot had visited the manufacturing plant of Tata Motors in Lucknow and Ashok Leyland in Alwar for the procurement of the buses.

While most features are same in all the buses, the only difference is that those manufactured by Tata have three doors with hydraulic lifts fitted in the middle one for helping differently-abled people and senior citizens.

“At the Hari Nagar-4 depot, 25 buses are also expected to arrive next week. They will come from the Tata bus unit. This batch and the newly arrived buses at Dwarka will be officially launched by the end of this month,” a source said.


The new batches of buses at Dwarka and Hari Nagar still falls short of the scheduled number of buses meant for Delhi. Altogether, 1,000 CNG buses are to arrive in Delhi by January, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dwarka Delhi Buses Arvind Kejriwal AAP DTC Buses
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp