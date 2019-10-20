25 buses arrive at Dwarka, fleet strength now up to 50 

NEW DELHI: Twenty-five cluster buses arrived at the Dwarka depot from Alwar in the last week as part of the Delhi government’s efforts to ramp up public transport operations and to bring down vehicular pollution in the national capital. The Dwarka depot now has a fleet of 50 cluster buses.



A batch of 25 such buses had arrived at the Rani Khera depot in September. Sources in the transport department said another fleet of 25 buses is scheduled to arrive at Hari Nagar 4 depot by next week.

“We have received 25 non-AC CNG buses at the Dwarka depot this week. They have the same features as the previous ones and come with a hydraulic lift to help differently-abled and wheelchair-bound passengers. There are 14 panic buttons and three CCTV cameras - one for the driver and other two to ensure safety of the passengers,” Dwarka depot manager Gurpreet Singh told The Sunday Standard.



Recently, transport minister Kailash Gahlot had visited the manufacturing plant of Tata Motors in Lucknow and Ashok Leyland in Alwar for the procurement of the buses.



While most features are same in all the buses, the only difference is that those manufactured by Tata have three doors with hydraulic lifts fitted in the middle one for helping differently-abled people and senior citizens.

“At the Hari Nagar-4 depot, 25 buses are also expected to arrive next week. They will come from the Tata bus unit. This batch and the newly arrived buses at Dwarka will be officially launched by the end of this month,” a source said.





The new batches of buses at Dwarka and Hari Nagar still falls short of the scheduled number of buses meant for Delhi. Altogether, 1,000 CNG buses are to arrive in Delhi by January, 2020.