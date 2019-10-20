Home The Sunday Standard

Amit Shah aims to give up party reins on a high note

By the time the BJP and Shiv Sena had concurred on seat adjustments, Shah was able to dehyphenate himself from Thackeray, with whom he had sat for multiple rounds of negotiations in the run-up to the

Published: 20th October 2019 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. ( Photo | PTI )

NEW DELHI:  Aiming to sign off from his stewardship of the BJP on a high note, Amit Shah has tried to pull all strings to ensure the victory of the saffron outfit in the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections.

Shah’s tactful management of allies and support to regional satraps to beat anti-incumbency have been on full display in the two states, where electioneering came to an end on Saturday evening.

From dumping the BJP’s oldest ally, Shiv Sena, in the 2014 Maharashtra state polls to co-opting the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit in 2019, Shah has seemingly displayed strategic retreat to ensure that the party doesn’t cede space to the opposition. 

ALSO READ | BJP committed to development of tribals: Amit Shah

In Haryana, the BJP chief backed Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to the hilt to create an ever-expanding social base and politically dwarf the opposition outfits by craftily pinning on them their individual caste identities.

By the time the BJP and Shiv Sena had concurred on seat adjustments, Shah was able to dehyphenate himself from Thackeray, with whom he had sat for multiple rounds of negotiations in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

‘Amit Shah gave political space to smaller castes’

“Ahead of the Assembly elections, Shah delegated the mandate to hold talks with Thackeray to state CM Devendra Fadanvis. This is a significant leap for the BJP in the state, pitching Fadanvis with Thackeray. This template will serve the BJP in the long run,” a top BJP functionary noted.

The BJP chief ’s craft, incidentally, of managing allies, has evolved since he took the reins of the outfit in July 2014. Apparently sizing up the BJP’s strength in Bihar after the rout in the state in 2015, Shah unequivocally backed the state CM and JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar.

ALSO READ | Amit Shah dares Rahul Gandhi to declare Congress will restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

Yoking the BJP to Kumar’s leadership, Shah agreed to allocation of equal number of parliamentary constituencies to the BJP and the JD (U) despite the saffron outfit’s larger footprint in the Lok Sabha, with the assertion that the JD (U) was a cushion against the rise of the BJP’s rivals in the state.

Known for micromanagement of elections and politically exploiting the sub-caste divisions within the Other Backward Castes (OBCs), Shah is credited with fuelling the electoral aspiration of leaders who were left on the margins by other parties.

“In a number of states, Shah has given political leadership to smaller castes within the OBCs to cater to their aspiration, which paid rich dividends,” said another BJP functionary. If the Congress and successors of the Indian National Lok Dal in Haryana are largely identified with the dominant Jats, Shah sought consolidation of other castes, who had grievances against the domination of a single community.

Victories under Shah:

2019 Lok Sabha elections: Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Haryana, Gujarat, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh

BJP losses in party-ruled states under Shah:

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattishgarh, Punjab 

Other setbacks:

Bihar, Delhi, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala

Gained power after fractured mandate:

Karnataka and Goa

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Amit Shah Haryana Elections Maharashtra Assembly
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp