Amit Shah aims to give up party reins on a high note

Manish Anand By

NEW DELHI: Aiming to sign off from his stewardship of the BJP on a high note, Amit Shah has tried to pull all strings to ensure the victory of the saffron outfit in the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections.



Shah’s tactful management of allies and support to regional satraps to beat anti-incumbency have been on full display in the two states, where electioneering came to an end on Saturday evening.

From dumping the BJP’s oldest ally, Shiv Sena, in the 2014 Maharashtra state polls to co-opting the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit in 2019, Shah has seemingly displayed strategic retreat to ensure that the party doesn’t cede space to the opposition.



ALSO READ | BJP committed to development of tribals: Amit Shah



In Haryana, the BJP chief backed Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to the hilt to create an ever-expanding social base and politically dwarf the opposition outfits by craftily pinning on them their individual caste identities.

By the time the BJP and Shiv Sena had concurred on seat adjustments, Shah was able to dehyphenate himself from Thackeray, with whom he had sat for multiple rounds of negotiations in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

‘Amit Shah gave political space to smaller castes’

“Ahead of the Assembly elections, Shah delegated the mandate to hold talks with Thackeray to state CM Devendra Fadanvis. This is a significant leap for the BJP in the state, pitching Fadanvis with Thackeray. This template will serve the BJP in the long run,” a top BJP functionary noted.



The BJP chief ’s craft, incidentally, of managing allies, has evolved since he took the reins of the outfit in July 2014. Apparently sizing up the BJP’s strength in Bihar after the rout in the state in 2015, Shah unequivocally backed the state CM and JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar.



ALSO READ | Amit Shah dares Rahul Gandhi to declare Congress will restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

Yoking the BJP to Kumar’s leadership, Shah agreed to allocation of equal number of parliamentary constituencies to the BJP and the JD (U) despite the saffron outfit’s larger footprint in the Lok Sabha, with the assertion that the JD (U) was a cushion against the rise of the BJP’s rivals in the state.



Known for micromanagement of elections and politically exploiting the sub-caste divisions within the Other Backward Castes (OBCs), Shah is credited with fuelling the electoral aspiration of leaders who were left on the margins by other parties.

“In a number of states, Shah has given political leadership to smaller castes within the OBCs to cater to their aspiration, which paid rich dividends,” said another BJP functionary. If the Congress and successors of the Indian National Lok Dal in Haryana are largely identified with the dominant Jats, Shah sought consolidation of other castes, who had grievances against the domination of a single community.

Victories under Shah:



2019 Lok Sabha elections: Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Haryana, Gujarat, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh

BJP losses in party-ruled states under Shah:



Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattishgarh, Punjab

Other setbacks:



Bihar, Delhi, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala

Gained power after fractured mandate:



Karnataka and Goa