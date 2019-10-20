Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates 100 new Mohalla clinics

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that his government is working on providing primary healthcare within a radius of one kilometre for the residents of Delhi. “Delhi has an area of one and a half thousand square kilometres. Our mission is to open one Mohalla Clinic within 1 sq km. 100 more mohalla clinics will open next month. This will help us get one step closer to our target of 1,000 clinics,” Kejriwal said while inaugurating 100 new Mohalla Clinics from Sangam Vihar.

Earlier this week TNIE had reported that 100 new Mohalla Clinics were to be launched by the CM. The total count of such clinics is now more than 310.



“In 2015, we had launched Mohalla Clinics so that people would not have to visit hospitals far from their homes for treatment. People had to travel long distances to reach government hospitals or go to private clinics that charged hefty fees.

Mohalla Clinics are making healthcare more accessible to people,” Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the government has simplified norms of providing land for such clinics on rent.



While earlier permission for construction was granted when there was 60 sq m space available, with two toilets, it has now been relaxed to meet a standard of 40 sq m and a toilet.