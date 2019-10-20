Centre is creating fear psychosis: National Socialist Council of Nagalim

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: Insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on Saturday asked the Centre not to repeat past mistakes while accusing the Government of India of creating a fear psychosis in Nagaland “by deploying thousands of armed forces personnel”.



The statement by NSCN-IM chairman Q Tuccu came a day after interlocutor in Naga peace talks RN Ravi, who is also the Nagaland governor, accused the rebel group of adopting procrastinating attitude to delay the settlement of the Naga problem by raising the contentious “symbolic issues of separate Naga national flag and constitution on which they are fully aware of the GoI’s position”.

Stating that the Nagas are strongly opposed to forced union with India, the largest insurgent group of the Northeast said “forced union” will breed fighting and killing.



“The Government of India is creating a fear psychosis in Nagalim by deploying thousands of armed forces personnel.

We do not see war situation here. The spirit of peace dominates the hearts of the people for 22 years (when Centre-NSCN-IM signed a ceasefire pact), which I believe, is a prelude to a permanent peace in the land.



If Government of India chooses military option to dictating the negotiating team, that will not be the end of the matter,” Tuccu warned.