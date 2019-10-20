Home The Sunday Standard

New Delhi Kesh Kala Board set to look after the welfare of barbers

Since the barber community lacks advanced skills and infrastructure, the government took it as a responsibility “to protect the interest of the citizens of different communities.

Published: 20th October 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 11:11 AM

barber saloon

Image used for representational purpose only

NEW DELHI:  The AAP government approved a board to revive the traditional art of hair grooming, and to provide advanced training and financial assistance for those engaged in it. The decision was taken in a meeting where the government proposed to form the Delhi Kesh Kala Board to formulate and implement welfare measures for barbers. 

“The hair care industry has witnessed a few significant disruptive technological solutions fueling its growth across markets.  Industry players have focused on innovation to introduce best-in-class solutions. The global haircare market is expected to reach USD 105.3 billion by 2024. Unofficial estimates peg the Indian hair care industry at Rs 22,500 crore,” a government statement said. 

While the demand for hair care products is increasing in both rural and urban markets leading to rising opportunity, the lack of skilled hairstylists, high attrition rates of staff, lack of financing and bank funding are restraining the industry. This is one of the various measures the AAP government has announced ahead of the Delhi elections.

Since the barber community lacks advanced skills and infrastructure, the release said, the government took it as a responsibility “to protect the interest of the citizens of different communities and provide them with ample opportunities by way of upgrading their employability skills.” 

The Board will operate through state-level, district level and sub-divisional level committees consisting of a chairperson and members. 

TAGS
AAP Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Kesh Kala Board
