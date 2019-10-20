Home The Sunday Standard

North DMC begins to decongest and beautify New Delhi railway station

The decongestion and beautification programme which has begun in the area involves repairing roads, removal of encroachments, construction of new toilets and setting up of a separate zone for vendors.

Published: 20th October 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

The New Delhi Railway station sees an average footfall of nearly 4 to 5 lakh passengers evey day.

The New Delhi Railway station sees an average footfall of nearly 4 to 5 lakh passengers evey day. | ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )

NEW DELHI:  As part of its broad objective to decongest and beautify the city, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has begun reducing the volume of traffic at both gates of New Delhi Railway station.

According to officials, the decision to ease the traffic flow was taken as the entry and exit gates of New Delhi Railway Station – Ajmeri Gate and Paharganj Gate – have always been centres of traffic jams which see nearly 4 to 5 lakh passengers each day.

The decongestion and beautification programme which has begun in the area involves repairing roads, removal of encroachments, construction of new toilets and setting up of a separate zone for vendors. For the project, the North MCD has collaborated with PWD, Delhi metro and Indian Railways.

A top-level PWD official told this newspaper that while the main execution programme is being carried out by the North MCD, the PWD is looking after road and pothole repairing.

“New police booths on both Ajmeri and Paharganj side have already been built and PWD is doing the development part. The final drawing is yet to be made on this project. It is expected that work will be completed within 6 months,” said a senior official from MCD on condition of anonymity.

The project also involves consultancy appointed by both DMRC and Railways to work on multi-modal integration system.

“We are also in talks with DMRC to allot the vacant lying space to MCD where we will allocate designated spot to vendors. There are also so many shelter homes in the area.  We have requested the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board to shift the ones which are on the road,” the official added.

North MCD is also planning to start clearing the Aruna Asaf Ali Road to help decongest the roads leading to the station.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NDMC New Delhi Railway Station Indian Railways
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp