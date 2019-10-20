OBEETEE, putting India's best rug forward

Express features By

“The genesis of OBEETEE, one of the largest hand-woven rug maker of India, dates back to 1920 in a small town called Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. The studio is a manifestation of a bungalow from that place,” says Angelique Dhama, Chief Marketing Officer and President, OBEETEE, at the launch of its very own studio in Delhi last week.

Dhama talks about the heritage value of the store. “The heritage that it imbibes is still prevalent in its architecture and culture. The subtle monochromatic light distressed look creates the right ambience to enhance and show the rich characteristics of each carpet on display without superfluous distractions,” adding, “The space created bespeaks of purity and quality that the carpets carry with it. Along with the display and retail area, there is also a studio space, where designers can spend time for creative outputs.”



The brand works with more than 25,000 independent weavers. The launch is followed by their extensive export portfolio and a strong online presence.



The products range is from Rs 250 to Rs 11,000 per square feet. According to Dhama, the brand includes myriad designs ranging from Persian, Traditional, transitional and contemporary variations of Fine-hand knotted carpets, Indian-Tibetian, Hand- Tufted, Gabbehs, Flat woven Killims and Dhurries, along with Proud to be Indian collection.

Fibres like wool and silk lends a unique finish to each rug here and the final look is adhered according to the designers’ vision and a client’s requirement. Dhama says, “Complementing the studio space is a series of uniquely-crafted collections which includes ‘Proud To Be Indian’ by ace designers Tarun Tahiliani and Abraham & Thakore, a movement that knots together historic weaving process with quintessential Indian designs.”