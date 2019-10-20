Home The Sunday Standard

OBEETEE, putting India's best rug forward

Fibres like wool and silk lends a unique finish to each rug here and the final look is adhered according to the designers’ vision and a client’s requirement.

Published: 20th October 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

OBEETEE

OBEETEE works with more than 25,000 independent weavers.

“The genesis of OBEETEE, one of the largest hand-woven rug maker of India, dates back to 1920 in a small town called Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. The studio is a manifestation of a bungalow from that place,” says Angelique Dhama, Chief Marketing Officer and President, OBEETEE, at the launch of its very own studio in Delhi last week.

Dhama talks about the heritage value of the store. “The heritage that it imbibes is still prevalent in its architecture and culture. The subtle monochromatic light distressed look creates the right ambience to enhance and show the rich characteristics of each carpet on display without superfluous distractions,” adding, “The space created bespeaks of purity and quality that the carpets carry with it. Along with the display and retail area, there is also a studio space, where designers can spend time for creative outputs.”

The brand works with more than 25,000 independent weavers. The launch is followed by their extensive export portfolio and a strong online presence.

The products range is from Rs 250 to Rs 11,000 per square feet. According to Dhama, the brand includes myriad designs ranging from Persian, Traditional, transitional  and contemporary variations of Fine-hand knotted carpets, Indian-Tibetian, Hand- Tufted, Gabbehs, Flat woven Killims and Dhurries, along with Proud to be Indian collection.

Fibres like wool and silk lends a unique finish to each rug here and the final look is adhered according to the designers’ vision and a client’s requirement. Dhama says, “Complementing the studio space is a series of uniquely-crafted collections which includes ‘Proud To Be Indian’ by ace designers Tarun Tahiliani and Abraham & Thakore, a movement that knots together historic weaving process with quintessential Indian designs.”

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OBEETEE carpets rugs Mirzapur
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp