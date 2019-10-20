Pretty paper props: Ritika Sahni Girdhar sheds light on DIY art

Ayesha Singh By

Part frustration, part exasperation…Ritika Sahni Girdhar sat on the edge of her bed and began to ramble. “All I am expecting is half decent decorations that don’t cost a bomb. Asking for too much?”



After a few hours of brooding, calmness resurfaced. She decided to take things in her own hands and marched to the local market, bought some raw material and turned on Youtube to see if she could make simple decorations herself. This is almost six years back when specialised party shops that we see today, were rare and the ones that were there, charged exorbitantly and didn’t have variety.

An entire day later, and until her hands were ready to fall, she managed to craft ornaments for her daughter’s birthday specifically the way she wanted and at a fraction of the cost.



Today, at the threshold of Diwali, when orders and bookings are coming to her from all corners, she recollects how her modest beginnings have taken dynamic shape five decades on.

Having worked on more than 500 parties through her brand, Pom Pom Events, Diwali is one of the biggest opportunities for her to showcase her expertise. With the decoration space broadening, Girdhar finds herself catering to industrialists, corporates and individuals.



“This year’s Diwali is turned to the art of origami, the Japanese style of folding paper into decorative shapes and figures. There are handmade diya’s, pom pom accessories and geometric hangings… one could also get a toran or a centre-piece made from this papercraft.”

Girdhar, who is self-taught, has become popular for her fun, offbeat themes. These include Casino setting, Ramayana, Flamingo, London, Happy Potter, Ferrari and others such. The current pick, for obvious reasons, is the taash nights theme wherein she uses leitmotifs that personify Delhi’s quintessential gambling nights.



“My company is created on pure passion. I have no formal education in creative arts. Necessity is the mother of invention and I am a classic case of that. But after so many years I’ve realised that still, personal touch in decorations is missing, a void my company fulfils. There are customisation and personalisation to the last detail, and of course, they’re all hand made with love,” says Girdhar.

YouTube, Pinterest and DIY blogs became her educators. But the thing that helped most was her travels. “I don’t remember learning and assimilating as much form any other source as I did from my trips abroad.



The markets there are characterised by constant change. I was a keen observer make notes wherever I go and then come back to improvise. This helps me design better,” she says, adding, “A recent additions to our portfolio is the fur theme. And the best part is people are asking for these for occasions such as Diwali too as an alternative set up options.”