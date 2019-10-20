Home The Sunday Standard

Pretty paper props: Ritika Sahni Girdhar sheds light on DIY art

Ritika Sahni Girdhar talks about her modest beginnings of DIY art and sales.

Published: 20th October 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Ritika Sahni Girdhar with her children.

Ritika Sahni Girdhar with her children.

Part frustration, part exasperation…Ritika Sahni Girdhar sat on the edge of her bed and began to ramble. “All I am expecting is half decent decorations that don’t cost a bomb. Asking for too much?”

After a few hours of brooding, calmness resurfaced. She decided to take things in her own hands and marched to the local market, bought some raw material and turned on Youtube to see if she could make simple decorations herself. This is almost six years back when specialised party shops that we see today, were rare and the ones that were there, charged exorbitantly and didn’t have variety.

An entire day later, and until her hands were ready to fall, she managed to craft ornaments for her daughter’s birthday specifically the way she wanted and at a fraction of the cost.

Today, at the threshold of Diwali, when orders and bookings are coming to her from all corners, she recollects how her modest beginnings have taken dynamic shape five decades on.

Having worked on more than 500 parties through her brand, Pom Pom Events, Diwali is one of the biggest opportunities for her to showcase her expertise. With the decoration space broadening, Girdhar finds herself catering to industrialists, corporates and individuals.

“This year’s Diwali is turned to the art of origami, the Japanese style of folding paper into decorative shapes and figures. There are handmade diya’s, pom pom accessories and geometric hangings… one could also get a toran or a centre-piece made from this papercraft.”

Girdhar, who is self-taught, has become popular for her fun, offbeat themes. These include Casino setting, Ramayana, Flamingo, London, Happy Potter, Ferrari and others such. The current pick, for obvious reasons, is the taash nights theme wherein she uses leitmotifs that personify Delhi’s quintessential gambling nights.

“My company is created on pure passion. I have no formal education in creative arts. Necessity is the mother of invention and I am a classic case of that. But after so many years I’ve realised that still, personal touch in decorations is missing, a void my company fulfils. There are customisation and personalisation to the last detail, and of course, they’re all hand made with love,” says Girdhar.

YouTube, Pinterest and DIY blogs became her educators. But the thing that helped most was her travels. “I don’t remember learning and assimilating as much form any other source as I did from my trips abroad.

The markets there are characterised by constant change. I was a keen observer make notes wherever I go and then come back to improvise. This helps me design better,” she says, adding, “A recent additions to our portfolio is the fur theme. And the best part is people are asking for these for occasions such as Diwali too as an alternative set up options.”

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YouTube Paper Props DIY Diwali
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp