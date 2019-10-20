Tapasaya One: Shop, unwind and explore under one roof

Express Feature By

There has been yet another addition to the places you go for a shopping spree. Last week we saw the launch of the four-storey, high street Shoppers Stop store at Tapasaya One, Gurugram. Another new element was the launch of exclusive celebrity brand – Disha Patani by Glam.

Talking about the brand, the actress said, “I am very excited to partner with Shoppers Stop and Glam to launch a collection that will be fabulous, fun and flirty, a true representation of who I am. Shoppers Stop is the go-to destination for fashion and beauty and I can’t wait for my fans from all over the county to wear the collection.”

Speaking on the launch, Rajiv Suri, CCA, MD & CEO of Shoppers Stop said, “We’re delighted to launch yet another exclusive celebrity brand - Disha Patani by Glam. A fun, vivacious and full of life, the Disha Patani line is trendy, casual and has a sex appeal with a cool girl aesthetic catering to the self-made young women who aspire to create a mark in the world, on their own terms.”