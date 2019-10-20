You can’t come to India and leave unchanged, says Christine Storm

Angela Paljor By

Celebrity singer, international recording artist and designer Christine Storm is back in Delhi to work on her resort collection which is going to be her first couture travel line. For Storm, this is her fourth visit to India. The last time she was here, she had a fashion show along with an introduction to her musical side.

As we sat comfortably in her room at The Roseate, Aerocity, we talked about various aspects: from her couture line to establishing her fashion brand in India and more.

The Nevada-based vocalist started her fashion line with luxury activewear as she envisioned attires freeing the players off the boxy, unflattering styles she was witnessing. Talking about the shift to the couture travel line, Storm said, “This line is for anyone who wants to feel luxurious and yet be comfortable in the clothes. Inspired by the butterflies, the collection is called Transformed. I personally feel that I’m on a spiritual journey and can feel the transformation taking place. This collection is the best way to express my spirituality and art.”

Designs by Christine Storm

Storm linked her spiritual journey to the metamorphosis of a caterpillar. “A caterpillar goes on in his life. During the transition, it finds the need to encase himself which might seem dark and uncomfortable. Similarly, before any spiritual journey, you are in a place of discomfort and you work through that and something beautiful comes out of it.”

As Storm ventures on the journey to establish her fashion brand in India, she believes that the market will be more than welcoming. “India and the entire Asian market would love this line, as it shows the fearlessness of femininity and encourages women to see the power and beauty in it. This is the theme that I would love to get across, no matter where you are, be it at a resort or lounging in your hotel room.”

Storm’s spirituality transcends boundaries and mediums. She recently launched a spiritual album, titled 7, with genres and melodies ranging from Pop, Rock, R&B to even a Reggae feel, comprising of seven songs with seven different messages. “They are the songs that I believe can reach anyone’s spiritual preference. They are about human conditions, songs about making mistakes, getting through them and forgiving yourself. It also talks about believing in the higher power and miracles.”

After her first visit to India, Storm wrote a song, titled Nobody Came, influenced by Indian sounds and words from the Hindi language. And now she is working on a couple of collaborations.



“You can’t come to India and leave unchanged, as there is so much beauty in the culture and people themselves. Currently, I’m working on collaboration deals with Indian designers and some people in Bollywood for the same.” She is looking forward to work on formal designs, high-end couture and even menswear.

Interested in performing from a young age, the acclaimed singer initially majored in theatre before deciding to focus on a career in pop music. “Acting is a part of my journey that I would love to get back in touch with. I started out with theatre and everything else spun out of it and now I’m coming full circle with getting more involved with acting in movies,” said Storm.