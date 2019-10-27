Home The Sunday Standard

AAP posters claim credit for unauthorised colonies ownership decision

A long-standing demand of settlers in unauthorised colonies, the issue has hogged the limelight for decades and has even been an electoral plank for parties.

Published: 27th October 2019 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Wary of falling back in the race to claim credit for the Centre’s announcement to grant ownership status to residents of unauthorised colonies in the city, foot soldiers of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have put up posters thanking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the development. AAP posters, appropriating credit for the move, have majorly gone up in east Delhi.

A long-standing demand of settlers in unauthorised colonies, the issue has hogged the limelight for decades and has even been an electoral plank for parties. The Union cabinet recently announced that it had decided to sanction the proposal to give ownership rights to dwellers of unauthorised colonies. The proposal was mooted by the Union urban development ministry.

ALSO READ: Delhi residents divided over regularisation of unauthorised colonies decision

Coming as it did just months ahead of the Assembly elections, the decision is tipped to favour the BJP at a time when it is believed to be struggling to find enough issues to corner the Kejriwal government. Soon after the Centre’s announcement, senior AAP leaders and workers claimed it was the Kejriwal government which sent a proposal to the Union government to regularise unauthorised colonies.

Kuldeep Kumar, an AAP councillor of East Delhi MNC, said, “People of unauthorised colonies are happy and are thanking the chief minister for it. Parties of every hue promised ownership status to residents of such colonies in their election manifestoes but failed to act on it. It was our government which set the ball rolling,”

Not as easy as it is made out to be

Sabyasachi Das, former commission (planning) of DDA, feels that the job said that the job of demarcating boundaries by consulting satellite imageries will not be an easy task. He said that it was difficult to appropriate satellite images for identifying small pieces of land.

“Several of plots are very small in size which is difficult to locate through satellite images, Moreover for this, it required expertise, which the DDA doesn’t have,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Unauthorised Colonies AAP
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp