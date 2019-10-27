AAP posters claim credit for unauthorised colonies ownership decision

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Wary of falling back in the race to claim credit for the Centre’s announcement to grant ownership status to residents of unauthorised colonies in the city, foot soldiers of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have put up posters thanking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the development. AAP posters, appropriating credit for the move, have majorly gone up in east Delhi.

A long-standing demand of settlers in unauthorised colonies, the issue has hogged the limelight for decades and has even been an electoral plank for parties. The Union cabinet recently announced that it had decided to sanction the proposal to give ownership rights to dwellers of unauthorised colonies. The proposal was mooted by the Union urban development ministry.



Coming as it did just months ahead of the Assembly elections, the decision is tipped to favour the BJP at a time when it is believed to be struggling to find enough issues to corner the Kejriwal government. Soon after the Centre’s announcement, senior AAP leaders and workers claimed it was the Kejriwal government which sent a proposal to the Union government to regularise unauthorised colonies.

Kuldeep Kumar, an AAP councillor of East Delhi MNC, said, “People of unauthorised colonies are happy and are thanking the chief minister for it. Parties of every hue promised ownership status to residents of such colonies in their election manifestoes but failed to act on it. It was our government which set the ball rolling,”

Not as easy as it is made out to be

Sabyasachi Das, former commission (planning) of DDA, feels that the job said that the job of demarcating boundaries by consulting satellite imageries will not be an easy task. He said that it was difficult to appropriate satellite images for identifying small pieces of land.



“Several of plots are very small in size which is difficult to locate through satellite images, Moreover for this, it required expertise, which the DDA doesn’t have,” he said.