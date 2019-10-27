Connaught Place shopkeepers continue protest against laser show in Delhi

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Businessmen at Connaught Place continued their opposition to Delhi’s government’s Laser Diwali event at Central Park by putting banners with slogans like “Save CP, Save Parking” on top of buildings.



Vehicular traffic in the inner circle has been stopped from entering the inner circle for the Diwali event. As per the shop owners in CP, the step has been affecting their businesses as customers have to travel long distances on foot while shopping.

“All entries have been closed, which has resulted in the outer circle getting completely jammed with traffic. These actions of the government resulted in an extremely sharp drop in the sales of shops dropping. Contrary to what was told to everyone by the chief minister, sales did not double at all, instead the sales of shops dropped up to 70-80 per cent” said Gauhar Siraj shop owner in Connaught Place.

The traders had earlier put up posters and placards on the glass windows of showrooms to protest the move. They had also written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to intervene and restrict the crowd only to Central Park area.