Deeds for Delhi unauthorised colony dwellers soon

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to start the registration process for issuing conveyance deed to dwellers of unauthorised colonies seeking ownership of their properties. In case, the property is on private land, the DDA will only issue an authorisation ‘slip’.



Before issuing a deed or authorisation slip, the agency will carry out physical verification of the site and property. According to senior officials of the authority, beneficiaries will need to apply through a prescribed form with a set of documents claiming property rights.



“The DDA has been nominated as the only nodal agency for issuing conveyance deed or authorisation slip. The responsibility of conducting verification of documents and physical verification of the property is likely to be monitored by the land management department. Soon, we will issue application forms for the same,” said the official, aware of the development.

The proposal for 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi inhabited by the lower-income groups was approved by the union cabinet on Wednesday, which will benefit around 40 lakh people.



The forms will be available online and a mechanism is being developed for offline application as well.

The land-owning agency will soon begin the demarcation of boundaries of the colonies for which it is said to refer to satellite imageries. The Survey of India will also work in tandem with the DDA on the project, which is also seeking images from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).