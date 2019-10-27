Home The Sunday Standard

Dilli ki Diwali: Laser show, music and crafts mela

Performances in the mega event will start from 6 pm everyday and go on till 10 pm

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party government’s ambitious four-day laser, light and sound show to celebrate pollution-free Diwali, began at Connaught Place’s Central Park on Saturday.

Scores of people gathered to witness the mega event which will see musical performances from renowned musicians and bands along with laser show. Parking lots in a few blocks of Connaught Place have been converted into food courts. 

According to officials arrangements have been made for laser show, food court, crafts mela, shopping area and cultural events during the celebration. The event will go on till October 29, a day after Diwali.

‘Laser Diwali’ as per the Delhi government will discourage people from bursting crackers which eventually will result in lower pollution levels in the national capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were present at the event among other senior government officials.
 

The first day of the event witnessed a retelling of the Ramayana with laser lights. 

“People of Delhi have shown that they can do the unachievable. Earlier, a day before Diwali people used to burst so many crackers but looking at the present status crackers are not being burst in the national capital. This is an example of the strong will of the people to fight pollution” said CM Kejriwal addressing the crowd. 

The chief Minister also invoked Lord Rama stating that people of Delhi should welcome Ram this year with lights. “This is for the first time that such an event is being organised in Delhi, people from all across the city have joined us at Connaught Place, very good example of community celebrations,” said Manish Sisodia. 

Musical performances

Javed Ali: October 26 

Indian Ocean: October 27

Shilpa Rao: October 28

Euphoria: October 29 
 

