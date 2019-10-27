Home The Sunday Standard

Hurriyat calls for Lal Chowk march

A Hurriyat spokesman hinted at issuing future protest calendars in the Valley within two days.

Syed Ali Shah Geelani

Hurriyat separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. | (File | PTI)

SRI NAGAR: Eighty-three days after scrapping of Article 370, Hurriyat Conference led by hardliner Syed Ali Geelani came out from the shell on Saturday. In the first statement issued by any of the two factions of the separatist outfit since August 5, the Hurriyat called for strike in the Valley and “march to Lal Chowk” in Srinagar on Sunday to protest against the ‘landing of Indian troops in Kashmir’ on October 27, 1947.

 “We urge people of Kashmir to peacefully march towards Lal Chowk and lodge a sit-in protest to show the entire world that our resistance does not need telecommunication for survival. We are committed to resistance against India, which has bulldozed the basic and fundamental rights of Kashmiris,” read a statement issued by the Hurriyat. A Hurriyat spokesman hinted at issuing future protest calendars in the Valley within two days.

Drones for cops

After army and CRPF, the J&K Police will be using drones in the Valley to maintain law and order and keep track on militant positions and activities during the encounters. Officials said 50 drones will be purchased for the police.

“It should have the capability to carry the Electro-Optic for day and Thermal Imager for night and will be able to detect human size target at 50 metres slant or more,” an official said. The drones will be used in both Jammu and the Valley.

