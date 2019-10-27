Jammu and Kashmir: 2018 saw highest terror infiltration in five years

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: As many as 143 terrorists infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan in 2018, the highest in last five years, according to the Home Ministry’s annual report. The report said terrorists made a total 328 bids to sneak into India through J&K and were successful in 143. In 2017, 419 cross-border infiltration attempts were made of which 136 were successful.

Last year also recorded the highest number of casualties of security forces in the last five years. While 91 security personnel were killed, a total of 257 terrorists were also shot dead and 39 civilians lost their lives in 2019. The state saw overall 614 terror incidents in 2018.



ALSO READ | Ground report: As the October 31 midnight hour approaches in Kashmir Valley...



“The ongoing militancy in Jammu and Kashmir is intrinsically linked with infiltration from across the border, both from the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir,” the report said.

In 2017, 213 terrorists, 80 security personnel and 40 civilians had been killed in 342 terror incidents in J&K, the MHA report said. In 2016, a total of 150 terrorists, 82 security personnel and 15 civilians were killed in 322 terror incidents, while in 2015, 108 terrorists, 39 security personnel and 17 civilians were killed in 208 terror incidents, it said. A total of 110 terrorists, 47 security personnel and 28 civilians were killed in 222 terror incidents in 2014.

Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by terrorist and secessionist violence, sponsored and supported from across the border, for more than two-and-a-half decades. The report said that since the advent of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir in 1990, a total of 14,024 civilians and 5,273 security forces personnel had lost their lives up to March 31, 2019.



(With agency inputs)