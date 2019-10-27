Japanese Grand Prix: Mercedes’ straight-six

Express News Service By

The only thing Typhoon Hagibis disrupted was the schedule of the Japanese Grand Prix weekend. It could not break the rhythm that Ferrari had found after the season break in August. Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc locked out the front row in a clear demonstration of the outright pace and power.

But, Vettel false-started when the lights went out. That compromised his own race and distract his teammate so much that Leclerc was seen battling Max Verstappen who was fifth on the grid instead of fighting for the lead into Turn 1.

The leader at Turn 1, on Lap 1, was Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas. Mercedes were clear about their strategy. They pitted Lewis Hamilton for a second time and Bottas’ sixth career win was assured whilst they sealed a sixth consecutive Constructors Championship equalling Ferrari’s astonishing feat.

Hamilton requires to finish with 14 or more points than Bottas to seal his sixth World Championship. The Day Of The Dead celebrations will ring high this weekend, let’s hope Bottas can keep the fight alive.