Home The Sunday Standard

Jharkhand cops help kids with books, guidance in Left-Wing extremism areas

Sixteen centres across the district have been set up with at least 50 students each centre wherein teachers from government schools, retired personnel and those willing to contribute for the society.

Published: 27th October 2019 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Left Wing Extremism

A class underway at a school in Jharkhand’s Simdega district. | ( Photo | EPS )

RANCHI: In Jharkhand’s Simdega, district police chief Sanjeev Kumar and his personnel are going beyond the primary role of law and order maintenance to help school dropouts complete their basic education. 

Under the ‘Police Uncle Tutorial’ initiative, Kumar is also seeking to prevent vulnerable children fall in the hands of Maoists and child traffickers, who are also a major problem in this Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected district in the state.

Sixteen centres across the district have been set up with at least 50 students each centre wherein teachers from government schools, retired personnel and those willing to contribute for the society are teaching the kids. Classes are run in schools itself, which does not require any extra expense. Activities in each centre are monitored by a police officer, who is selected for the purpose.

“We are providing free coaching classes for children or for those want to appear for Class 10 examinations. We guide them in their studies every day for two hours to remove the fear of exams from their minds. Due to lack of resources and proper guidance, there are several villages which do not even have a single matriculate student,” says Kumar. More than 800 students are getting guidance from experts to compete in this fast-changing society, he adds.

“Simdega district being susceptible to Maoist activities and human trafficking, it (the initiative) will also prevent youths from getting trapped by the Maoists or child traffickers in the long run,” the SP says.  Once, the students get minimum education, they become eligible for recruitment in the Army and CRPF, which, Kumar contends, can improve their lives.

“It gives us immense satisfaction for the service we are doing for the society by providing a platform to the poor and backward children who are lagging behind others, who have all the resources to compete,” says centre coordinator Prem Sharma, who is a teacher at a local government school in Simdega.

The students are putting in 100 per cent to get through their matriculation examinations at their first attempt, he adds. “Students, who earlier were not so confident about themselves, now have become more confident due to the positive environment they are getting at this centre.”  

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
left wing extremism Jharkhand
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp