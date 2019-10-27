Kali Puja becomes a melting pot for religiosity in West Bengal

Express New Service By

KOLKATA: Setting an example of religious harmony, a Kali Puja organisers in West Bengal’s Junglemahal has formed a puja committee involving people from different religions. Two Muslims, a Christian, two tribals and five Hindus have joined hands to organise the puja. The committee has decided to take out an immersion procession after the festival where replicas of mosque, church and temple will be displayed.



“Religion is not the last word. I am participating in the festival as a human being,’’ said Martin Tikun Biswas, who is the joint secretary of the puja committee.

Sheikh Mohsin Ali, the joint treasurer of the committee along with Rajen Hansda, is representing the tribals.



“The puja is nearly four decades old. We involve the people from all communities in our area. CM Mamata Banerjee visited our pandal four years ago and appreciated our initiative,’’ said Samit Chatterjee, committee president. Hansda, a tribal who does not believe in worshipping idols, said it was not only a festival. We use the festival as a platform to get united,” he added.